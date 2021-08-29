Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Design Competition Showcases Thompson Center Redesign Ideas

By NBC Chicago
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a waterpark resort to a public school, seven finalists have been named in a design competition to repurpose a much-maligned state government building in downtown Chicago. State officials are trying to sell the James R. Thompson Center, which was designed by famed architect Helmet Jahn. State officials say the 17-story curved-glass structure that opened in 1985 is inefficient and requires hundreds of millions of dollars worth of repairs and updates to keep it running.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
59K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Competition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Local Org Seeks Tutors For Refugees In Chicago

As Afghan refugees prepare to resettle in cities like Chicago, there’s a call for tutors to help educate young refugee students, some of whom have missed years of school. Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America (FORA) is looking for volunteer tutors to help educate the expected influx of refugees due to the crisis in Afghanistan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy