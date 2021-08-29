Cancel
NASA Just Sent These Foods To SpaceX Crew Members

By Melissa Campana
If you think the sentence "Falcon 9 rocket launches Cargo Dragon spacecraft" sounds outrageous, wait till you hear about the Octograbber. ClickOrlando reports that Kennedy Space Center saw the successful launch of a Cargo Dragon today – the joint mission of NASA and SpaceX to bring supplies to the astronauts of the International Space Station. According to Space.com, the gumdrop-shaped craft is designed to hold 20% more cargo than previous iterations of the capsule, which means more than 4,800 pounds of cargo headed the crew's way. The fancy new version of the Dragon cargo craft can also stay docked on the station twice as long as the old version and splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean (as opposed to the Pacific), which means a quicker return on scientific queries.

