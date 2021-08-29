Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Letter: What to Do?

By Jerry Gerner, Oro Valley
tucson.com
 4 days ago

Oh, to heck with it all!??? I predict that in 30 years, the fields of Yuma will be brown, and those near Casa Grande will be almost barren. Lake Mead will be a pile of sand on the north side of the Hoover Dam. Las Vegas will be dark once the turbines and generators stop spinning. Then Phoenix, perhaps, LA? Flat-earthers will lament the “it’s only a dry spell.” Carbon-based fuels will still be driving this country. So-called environmentalists will still be arguing about “recycling." As global water levels rise 6-to-12 inches our legislators will still be considering enhanced federal “flood insurance” for the vacation homes of the well-to-do — while some of the neighborhoods of Brownsville to Boston become almost uninhabitable. I am SO depressed at our current “nibbling around the edges” strategies.

