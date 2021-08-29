Cancel
Prosperity, SC

Prosperity PD welcomes, promotes officers

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
Officers from The Town of Prosperity were recently recognized at the Prosperity Town Council meeting on August 17. Courtesy of Prosperity PD
Chief Wesley Palmore (left) welcomes Officer Jermaurie Gause (right) to the Prosperity Police Department.

Courtesy of Prosperity PD

Chief Wesley Palmore (left) congratulates Stephen Selestino (right) on his promotion to corporal.

Courtesy of Prosperity PD

Chief Wesley Palmore (left) welcomes Officer Donald Johnson (right) to the Prosperity Police Department.

Courtesy of Prosperity PD

Chief Wesley Palmore congratulates Officer Corey Jones on his promotion to sergeant.

Courtesy of Prosperity PD

Officer Philip Hunter (left) was promoted to corporal, he is pictured with Chief Wesley Palmore (right).

Courtesy of Prosperity PD

PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Police Department recognized several officers during the town council meeting on August 17. Chief Wesley Palmore announced the promotions of Officer Corey Jones, Stephen Selestino and Philip Hunter.

Jones was promoted from corporal to sergeant. Selestino and Hunter were both promoted to the rank of corporal. Palmore also welcomed Officer Donald Johnson and Officer Jermaurie Gause to the Prosperity Police Department as police officers.

“I’m honored to promote officers that work hard to keep the Town of Prosperity safe and welcome new officers to the department. We thank their families, our citizens, and the Prosperity Town Council for their support,” Palmore said.

