Boston Celtics trade rumors continue to buzz with the 2021 NBA season just around the corner. Today’s Celtics rumors circle around Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum as well as can the Celtics make the Eastern Conference Finals or be a top 4 seed during the 2021 NBA season? Did the Celtics overpay when they re-signed Robert Williams? Chat Sports host Chase Senior talks through the latest Celtics rumors in this Celtics mailbag! We have you covered with all of the Celtics rumors and Celtics news. SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/celticstv?sub_... Celtics Rumors Mailbag: - Did the Celtics overpay for Robert Williams?