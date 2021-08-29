Letter: Failure in Perspective

Let's see we are protecting refugees from Afghanistan by welcoming them with open arms. But at the same time we are not willing to protect the children of Arizona by mandating masks and or vaccines. What kind of mixed messages is Ducey sending to the citizens of Arizona? We care about the lives of others and not about those of our children. Wow what a wonderful state we live in when the governor can tell us it is a personal choice on protecting the younger generation from a deadly virus that does not care about personal choice as it spreads. And yet show such compassion (as we should) for the Afghan refugees. Here is a suggestion - Why not do both - welcome the refugees and protect the children. This is not nuclear science but rather doing both are the moral and right thing to do. Stop the mixed /political messages Ducey and do right in both cases.