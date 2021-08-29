Letter: Failure in Perspective

The crux of Beckett’s play, Waiting for Godot, involves two characters who wait around for another character, Godot, to show up. He never comes. I have decided I have this problem with our pandemic. I am stuck in a morass of wanting and waiting for the pandemic to end. I keep treading water, stuck in the same rut, not getting used to the new normal, but rather hoping this all will end and we can go back to how it was before. Before when cries of, “Who was that masked man?” meant only the Lone Ranger and not just any person on the street. Before when we could freely gather with people without having to worry about vaccination status. Back to when a trip to the store meant browsing a while before settling on what to buy, as opposed to the quick get in and get out affair it has become.
