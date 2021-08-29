WWE Main Event results: Viking Raiders vs. Lucha House Party

-RIP Daffney! Check on your folks, people and please don’t be afraid to call someone, anyone if you need help. -Yes, working Main Event is a step down for someone like Hardy, but the good thing is that it gives us a match the fans care about on this show. Right on cue the crowd pops for Hardy at the start of the match as he and Cedric have a contest of playing to the crowd. Cedric powers Jeff into the corner and then talks some trash before giving a clean break. Loud “Let’s Go Hardy” chant starts and again, having fans back in great! Alexander controls with a side headlock, but gets backed into the corner where Hardy delivers some shoulders. Hardy takes him on a tour of all 4 corners and rams his head into the top buckle before coming off the top with a double axe. Twist of Fate is blocked, but Hardy gets a dropkick that sends Cedric to the floor. Hardy ties to come off the apron, but Alexander trips the foot and Hardy crashes and burns on the floor. Back inside a suplex gets two for Alexander as he tried to capitalize quickly. The crowd gets behind Jeff, but Alexander maintains control by choking on the middle rope. More trash talk from Alexander as Hardy tries to fight back. He gets in a kick, and is able to bring Alexander down with a head scissors. Twit of Fate blocked again and each man hits a clothesline to leave them both down and out. They exchange strikes in the middle of the ring and the crowd knows what to do with that. Hardy gets a running forearm and then an inverted atomic drop. He drops a leg to the groin and then the seated dropkick. Another Twist of Fate is countered and Alexander gets a two off a Michinoku Driver. Cedric heads up, but as he comes down Hardy tries to deliver a kick, but Cedric catches that. He talks a bit too much as Hardy escapes and on the 4th try connects with the Twist of Fate and The Swanton finishes at 6:12.