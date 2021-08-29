Top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz will debut with the Nationals on Monday
NEW YORK — It took one month — no more, no less — for the Washington Nationals to promote Keibert Ruiz, their top prospect, for Monday’s home game against the Philadelphia Phillies. While the Nationals lost, 9-4, to the New York Mets on Sunday, Ruiz traveled from Rochester, N.Y., to Washington, where he could play for at least the next six years, the hope being that his talent helps turn a rebuild into a “reboot,” as the Nationals like to call their current plan.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0