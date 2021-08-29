Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz will debut with the Nationals on Monday

By Jesse Dougherty
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — It took one month — no more, no less — for the Washington Nationals to promote Keibert Ruiz, their top prospect, for Monday’s home game against the Philadelphia Phillies. While the Nationals lost, 9-4, to the New York Mets on Sunday, Ruiz traveled from Rochester, N.Y., to Washington, where he could play for at least the next six years, the hope being that his talent helps turn a rebuild into a “reboot,” as the Nationals like to call their current plan.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Adams
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Alex Avila
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Phillies#The New York Mets#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Rochester Red Wings#The Oklahoma City Dodgers#Twitter#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Oakland Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Keibert Ruiz gets the call; Jesus Luzardo, Glenn Otto come through

Keibert Ruiz won't be making his major-league debut when the Nationals call him up Monday. The 23-year-old has already appeared for the Dodgers, both this year and last. But this is his first legitimate chance to stake out playing time as opposed to just filling an opening on the roster. In short, the Nationals are making their catcher of the future their catcher of the present.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals look for attendance boost with Ruiz debut

This will not be the most anticipated debut in Washington Nationals history, and in fact when this player takes the field ending his month in the minors, the debut won’t even be long awaited. When top prospect Keibert Ruiz makes his first appearance in a Nationals uniform, plenty of eyes will be watching. Will it affect the attendance any?
MLBMLB

Thursday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Thursday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Mariners: Julio Rodríguez, OF (MLB No. 2), Double-A Arkansas. J-Rod is making up for lost time, and doing it in a hurry, going a combined 5-for-8 with a homer in Thursday’s doubleheader action. The 20-year-old’s productive day, one that extended his mini hitting streak to four games, was the continuation of his white-hot hitting since claiming a bronze medal alongside the Dominican Republic at the Olympics. In five games since returning from Tokyo, Rodríguez is 8-for-19 (.421) with a double and a homer. Rodríguez has dominated Double-A pitching since being promoted to Arkansas, slashing .323/.414/.565 with 10 homers and seven steals in just 19 games. Mariners prospect stats »
MLBNBC Washington

Former Dodgers Prospects Eager for Opportunities With Retooling Nationals

Former Dodgers prospects eager for opportunities with Nats originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When the Nationals changed their course and decided to sell at the trade deadline, their farm system was spread about as thin as any minor league system in baseball. So they did what any team hoping to give its young ranks a boost would do: trade for top Dodgers prospects.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Release The Keibert!

I know that Gary Sanchez is already nicknamed “The Kraken” so my apologies for the lack of imagination in this regard. It’s just that I believe that the real player worthy of being compared to the Scandinavian creature of wonder is not playing in pinstripes, but waiting for his chance to strike while proving it with the Rochester Red Wings (AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals).
MLBMLB

Ruiz ranks No. 1 on new Nats prospect list

MILWAUKEE -- One of the newest members of the Nationals’ farm system has earned the No. 1 spot among the organization’s prospects in MLB Pipeline’s updated rankings. Catcher Keibert Ruiz, one of the centerpieces of the megadeal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers, leads the group of young talents. Ruiz, 23, is playing for the Triple-A Red Wings. Through his first 12 games in Rochester, the switch-hitter is slashing .277/.306/.447 with a .753 OPS and five RBIs.
MLBWashington Times

LOVERRO: Ruiz, Gray signal new chapter for Nationals

The future comes to Nationals Park Monday night. Josiah Gray, the top young pitching prospect Washington acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, will likely be throwing to another key piece of that deal, catcher Keibert Ruiz, in the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals announce Ruiz will be promoted to majors on Monday

The Nationals aren’t waiting to get a look at promising young catcher Keibert Ruiz, who will be promoted from Triple-A Rochester for Monday night’s opener of a three-game home series against the Phillies, the club announced this morning. “He’s playing really well down there,” manager Davey Martinez said in his...
MLBWashington Post

Nationals’ rebuild takes another step forward as Keibert Ruiz debuts in a loss to the Phillies

The sequence was perfect, three walks in a row, because it brought the right hitter to the plate at the right moment Monday night. Sure, the Washington Nationals already trailed by three runs in the first inning, with two-thirds of the deficit belonging to Bryce Harper and a moonshot homer. And sure, in the bigger picture, not much rode on a late August at-bat — an at-bat that lasted just two pitches — in a season that became an experiment July 30, once eight veterans skipped town.
MLBNBC Sports

Keibert Ruiz gets opportunity to prove he belongs with Nats

Keibert Ruiz woke up at 6 a.m. Monday morning, unable to sleep any later on a milestone day for the 23-year-old catching prospect. The Nationals called Ruiz up to the majors Monday for him to make his D.C. debut against the Philadelphia Phillies. He’ll bat sixth and catch starter Josiah Gray, the other co-headliner of the trade deadline deal that netted the Nationals four prospects in return for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.
MLBDodger Insider

Keibert Ruiz gets the call

RHP Zack Wheeler (10–9, 2.90) l RHP Josiah Gray (0–1, 3.75) Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 l 7:05 p.m. ET l Game #130 / Home #65. Nationals Park | Washington, D.C. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. NEWEST NATIONAL. The Nationals recalled catcher Keibert Ruiz from...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #130 The future is now with Keibert Ruiz, Gray and Soto!

Who would have expected exactly two months ago when the Washington Nationals were 19-9 in the month of June and surging towards first place — just 2.0 games behind the Mets, that this team would be where they are today? Then two injuries happened to start July and their fortunes would change so significantly. Maybe we can look back to the swoon after June as a blessing in disguise.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Keibert Ruiz to be promoted, reacting to Glen Otto's debut, waiver wire starting pitchers

Happy Monday! Another fun weekend is in the books, unless you were facing Salvador Perez in a head-to-head league. That man has now homered in five straight games and is now up to 38 home runs on the season. He wound up with 50.5 Fantasy points this week in CBS H2H points leagues! That's unheard of from the catcher position. Speaking of catchers, help is on the way with the Nationals' newly acquired Keibert Ruiz being promoted Monday. You can read more about him below.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On A-Rod

A former Major League Baseball pitcher had some blunt comments on the state of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. Brandon McCarthy, who pitched in the majors from 2005-18, weighed in on ESPN’s broadcast, which features Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB pitcher is very much not a fan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy