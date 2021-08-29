Top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz will debut with the Nationals on Monday

Here's a look at Thursday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Mariners: Julio Rodríguez, OF (MLB No. 2), Double-A Arkansas. J-Rod is making up for lost time, and doing it in a hurry, going a combined 5-for-8 with a homer in Thursday’s doubleheader action. The 20-year-old’s productive day, one that extended his mini hitting streak to four games, was the continuation of his white-hot hitting since claiming a bronze medal alongside the Dominican Republic at the Olympics. In five games since returning from Tokyo, Rodríguez is 8-for-19 (.421) with a double and a homer. Rodríguez has dominated Double-A pitching since being promoted to Arkansas, slashing .323/.414/.565 with 10 homers and seven steals in just 19 games. Mariners prospect stats »