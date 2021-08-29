Cancel
Night of the Animated Dead: What we Know so Far

By Chelsea Sutton
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a fan of mounting suspense, jump scares, sudden adrenaline spikes, then the horror movie genre is specially made for you. Thrilling and exciting was the 1968 low-budget independent horror film by George A. Romero, rest his soul, that told the story of a group of strangers forced to lock themselves up in a farmhouse. There was a legion of cannibalistic ghouls (George preferred to call them that) who were trying to break in and most definitely feed on them. Let me put aside the gory details for now. The zombie craze that came about after Night of the Living Dead left Romero with no choice but to continue producing five more zombie feature films. Some include Dawn of the Dead (1978), Day of the Dead (1985), and Land of the Dead (2005). After Romero died in 2017 and the release of this animated version of his film is just the perfect honor to his demise. Night of the Animated Dead is written by John A. Russo, where he tells the story in an animated form. Only this time, he decides to call a spade a spade and call the cannibalistic ghouls zombies.

