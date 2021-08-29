What will happen to Afghan women as the Taliban take over?

The terror strikes at the Kabul airport on Thursday have cast a shadow over international emergency evacuation efforts in Afghanistan amid fears over similar attacks, as tens of thousands of people attempt to flee the Taliban rule.As America’s 31 August deadline approaches, countries like Australia, Canada and New Zealand have already ended their evacuation efforts, while the UK’s is in the final stages.US president Joe Biden has vowed to continue his mission to rescue Americans and Afghan allies as evacuations resumed on Friday with new urgency following the bomb blasts.Despite intense pressure mounting on him to extend Tuesday’s deadline, Mr...
Comments / 0