What will happen to Afghan women as the Taliban take over?

 4 days ago
On CNN’s State of the Union, former Afghan Ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani and human rights activist Yasmeen Hassan discuss the uncertain future facing Afghan women as the Taliban return to power.

