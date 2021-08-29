What will happen to Afghan women as the Taliban take over?

Dozens of Afghan women stood face to face with Taliban fighters in a rare protest on Thursday to demand their right to work and seek education as the Islamist group is set to announce a new government.The women, clad in burqa and headscarf, took to rally on streets of western city of Herat holding banners and posters while chanting “don’t be afraid, we are together.”“No government is stable without the support of women,” a poster read as they attempted to march toward the office of the governor of Herat while Taliban fighters stood guard.The women demanded more inclusivity, fearing...