Tre Potts, Mekhi Morgan Jamir Rowe ran for two touchdowns apiece as Sterling ripped off 41 unanswered points in a 41-7 victory over Florence in Somerdale. With his team trailing 7-0, Potts intercepted a pass for Sterling (2-0), which later set up a 23-yard TD run when the senior quarterback called his own number on the read-option, broke a tackle and was off the races. Potts then put his team in front for good when he ran to the right for a 3-yard score with 2:09 left in the first half.