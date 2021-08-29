Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

2 people critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lakeview. Police say he drove into 2 pedestrians, made a U-turn and hit a good Samaritan bicyclist who had stopped to help.

By Talia Soglin, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Three people were injured, two critically, during a hit-and-run in Lakeview early Sunday, when a man allegedly ran two pedestrians over with his car, made a U-turn and struck a third man — a good Samaritan on a bicycle — who had rushed to help the first two injured people, Chicago police said.

A man driving a BMW on North Broadway struck a man and a woman, both 39, as they walked across the street at West Irving Park Road around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, police said in a media notification. The driver then did a U-turn and struck a male cyclist, 55, “who was attempting to render aid to the two individuals he had just struck,” police said.

The cyclist suffered head trauma and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said. The woman who had been walking when she was hit was also in critical condition with head trauma at the same hospital. The 39-year-old man was taken to Amita Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition with leg pain, according to police.

The driver of the BMW continued driving and eventually hit a fence in the 3800 block of North Broadway, police said. He had bruises on his face and he was treated at Illinois Masonic.

Charges against the driver are pending, according to Chicago police, who continue to investigate.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Chicago Police#U Turn#Lakeview#Traffic Accident#Illinois Masonic#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy