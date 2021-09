Beloved actor Ed Asner passed away on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, at the age of 91. His family told Deadline that Asner was surrounded by loved ones and went peacefully. Fans of the Hollywood icon are mourning his death now on social media. Henry Winkler, who worked with Asner on a number of projects including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, offered up words of tribute on Twitter. "GOOD BYE Extraordinary Ed," he wrote. "Thank you for your friendship and your guidance. You were a most wonderful acting partner... RIP."