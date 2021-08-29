CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Heavy rain, winds, flooding, and damage caused by Ida

By FOX 35 News Staff
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - Ida made landfall west of Grand Isle, near Port Fourchon, in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane just before 1 p.m. EST on Sunday. THE LATEST: Ida weakens into tropical storm, brings damaging winds and flash flooding to southern U.S. The region experienced heavy wind, rain, and...

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Jefferson TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Coastal Jefferson County * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org - Information from Jefferson County Emergency Management - http://www.jeffersoncountyfl.gov/p/county-departments/emergency-management
Tropics heating up: Forecasters monitoring Mindy, Larry and 2 waves

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are popping with four systems being monitored as we approach the peak of hurricane season, which is September 10. Mindy, a tropical storm at one point, is now a depression after making landfall over St. Vincent Island, Florida and will be affecting our weather throughout Thursday.
Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northern Delaware including the following area...New Castle. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the region this evening into the overnight period. Heavy rainfall of one to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTIES At 808 PM CDT /908 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Bay Harbor, Milltown, Bayou George and Majette. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Wakulla TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Saint Marks - Panacea * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org - Information from Wakulla County Emergency Management - http://www.wcso.org/emergency-management
How to survive a rip current: Experts explain

9/8/2021 - Hurricane Larry is brewing out in the Atlantic, kicking up big waves along the Florida coast and causing rip currents. Two members of the Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol swam FOX 35 reporter Holly Bristow through a rip current to demonstrate how swimmers can safely get out of one.

