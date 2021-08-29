Cancel
Bucs’ Arians Updates Battle At RG

By Jon Ledyard
Pewter Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle for the Bucs starting right guard spot, if there ever really was a battle, is over. Two-year starter Alex Cappa will start Week 1 against Dallas following his best game of the preseason. Backup Aaron Stinnie will still be one of the team’s top reserves. Cappa had struggled some early in the preseason in his return from a season-ending broken ankle suffered in January. But the fourth-year pro returned to form against Houston on Saturday night.

