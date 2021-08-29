Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas virus hospitalizations drop for third day in a row

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hospitalizations in Arkansas for COVID-19 dropped for the third consecutive day on Saturday, a sign of hope for a state health care system that’s been strained due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, there were 1,272 Arkansas residents hospitalized with the virus, 52 fewer than Friday, the largest drop this month after hospitalizations surged throughout July and August, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday.

“The decline in hospitalizations is hopeful, but cases and hospitalizations still remain high in the state, and our health care system is still strained,” Health Department communications director Meg Mirivel said in an emailed statement.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said while virus cases are still high in the state, early use of antibody treatments that can help blunt the worst effects of COVID-19 is helping to reduce hospitalizations.

“Our vaccination rates continue to improve and I am proud of Arkansas’s recent progress,” Hutchinson said in a Saturday tweet.

On Saturday, 13,753 vaccine doses were given statewide, 2,210 fewer than a week earlier but 2,574 more than Friday, the newspaper reported.

The state saw 2,116 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 354 fewer than a week earlier and 700 fewer than Friday.

