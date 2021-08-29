Cancel
Douglas Fire Burns South Of Rangley, Sends Smoke Across The Area

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBjYo_0bgZ7xb400

RANGLEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire burning about 20 miles south of Rangley in Rio Blanco County remains uncontained as of Sunday afternoon. The Douglas Fire, which sparked on Aug. 28, has since burned 123 acres.

The Bureau of Land Management and Rangley firefighters responded to the area near Douglas Creek off of Highway 139 at around 1:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjI4y_0bgZ7xb400

(credit: Rio Blanco County Sheriff)

Officials say equipment and resources are scarce because of other wildfires burning.

Air quality was affected in Mesa, Garfield and Rio Blanco counties due to the Douglas Fire and the Wild Horse Fire burning in Mesa County .

Details about how the fire started were not released.

