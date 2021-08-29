Cancel
Accidents

Milan Tower Block Goes Up In Flames

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Fire ripped through a 20-storey residential building in Milan, northern Italy, on Sunday, leaving rescue workers scrambling to make sure no one had been caught in the spectacular flames and thick smoke. The blaze started on the upper floors of the tower on the southern outskirts of the capital of...

