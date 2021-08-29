Harford County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Overnight Fatal Accident

EDGEWOOD, MD (WJZ)– Deputies in Harford County are investigating an overnight crash that killed a woman and injured two juveniles.

The head-on collision took place just after 2:30a.m. Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Trimble Road in Edgewood.

A preliminary investigation has revealed a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 33-year old Philip Buchanan, was traveling westbound on Trimble road when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center but died later.

The victim has been identified as 59-year old Linda Dimond of Edgewood.

Two juveniles traveling in the Hyundai were also transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment but the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A 3-year old was also inside the Hyundai at the time of the accident but was uninjured.

The driver of the Silverado refused medical treatment and investigators do not believe drugs are alcohol were a factor in this deadly crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has any information regarding the incident, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.

