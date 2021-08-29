Time Before Time #4 Review: Noirish Sci-Fi Thrills

"Unfortunately I don't have time to explain. But we need you to try and approach the anomaly." What exactly is this anomaly? And what does it want with us? This thrilling sci-fi short film called Irradiation is worth a watch. Made entirely by a Serbian filmmaker named Sava Zivkovic, this was crafted using the Unreal engine and has a hyper-realistic look and feel. While being escorted to a mysteriously irradiated site, a scientist experiences strange visions and a unique anomaly. Based on motion capture performances for each of the characters along with voices by Oleg Fedorov and Andrey Matveev. The eerie vibe in this is reminiscent of the "Chernobyl" show, and takes us to a strange, unexplainable anomaly in the woods. At just under 10 minutes, this is one mesmerizing film and I dig how mysterious it is and all the rest of the visuals. I'd watch even more stories involving these peculiar rocks, there's something about them that intrigues me.