Story Of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Receives Fifth Expansion

Marvelous Inc. revealed details about the fifth expansion for Story Of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town as you head to Twilight Isle. This particular expansion will be the final expansion released for the game as the developers have revealed they don't have any plans to add new content after this. (Or at least, none they're telling us about, who knows if they may do something special down the road.) For now, this is the last piece of the Expansion Pass, which is now available for the Nintendo Switch alongside v1.0.7, and v1.0.8, updates for the game. We have more info and the trailer for it here.