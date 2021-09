Don’t think that just because the Tennessee Titans rolled out a 53-man roster projection like each of the other 32 NFL franchises that they’re done tinkering with their roster. As a matter of fact, you had to know that they weren’t right? After all, they have ten players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and at least five of them (Ryan Tannehill, Geoff Swaim, Harold Landry III, Ben Jones, and Nate Davis) are almost assured of roster spots once they’re eligible to return.