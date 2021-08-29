Power Rangers In Space Ecliptor and Astronema Coming From Hasbro

Renegade Game Studios is morphin' into action as they will be releasing the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game later this year. The game will take place during the classic era of MMPR when Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd were causing trouble for the rangers. Right now they are putting everything you need to play the game up on pre-order, which includes the Core Rulebook, as well as a Deluxe 6-player Core Rulebook Set in different colors for each ranger. They're also selling the A Glutton for Punishment Adventure & GM Screen, which comes with helpful tables and rules references, as well as a 32-page booklet for quick help. And finally, they have Dice and a Dice Bag, again in all six ranger colors. We have more info on it below as we wait to hear what the official release date will be.