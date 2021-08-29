Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Power Rangers In Space Ecliptor and Astronema Coming From Hasbro

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite Power Rangers series outside of Mighty Morphin' is Power Rangers In Space. Hasbro has been slowly building the Ranger Grid with their incredible Lightning Collection figure line. Their newest In Space figure set includes a brand-new Amazon Exclusive 2-Pack featuring villains Ecliptor and Astronema. In the series, Ecliptor adopted Astronema, and with evil on his side, she is raised to be his second-in-command as the Dark Specter. These villains finally are ready to take the fight to the Power Rangers In Space with their new 6" figure set. Both characters are loaded with detail, weapons, and power effects making these baddies a must have set for any Ranger fan. Priced at $52.99, this set is exclusive to Amazon with pre-orders live right here with them set to release in April 2022.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hasbro#Mighty Morphin#Go Power Rangers#The Lightning Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Carsbleedingcool.com

Hasbro Reveals Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Ninjetti Figures

Hasbro continues to expand their Power Rangers Lightning Collection as they reveal two new figures on the way. Originally seen in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, the Rangers are wielding the power of the Ninja once again. The Ninjetti power was later incorporated into the third season of the Power Ranger TV Series. Hasbro has revealed that new Lightning Collection Ninjetti figures are on the way as Billy and Adam get their new power. Both figures are set as Target exclusives, with both Black Ranger and Blue Ranger outfitted in new ninja gear. Adam and Billy will come with three interchangeable heads showing from fully masked to unmasked head sculpts. They will also get swappable hands, a power effect, priced at $24.99 each, with no release date set at the moment.
ComicsComicBook

Power Rangers Universe Series Revealed

The adventures of the Power Rangers are once again expanding, as BOOM! Studios! has revealed a brand new limited series titled Power Rangers Universe, and we've got your exclusive first look! The series will explore some of the biggest mysteries, secrets, and origins in the Ranger mythology, and artist Simone Ragazzoni will be bringing those mysteries to life throughout the series. A writer for the project has not been announced just yet, but we'll keep you posted as new details are revealed. In the meantime, you can check out some of the gorgeous covers accompanying the big debut issue starting on the next slide.
Economybleedingcool.com

Hasbro Announces Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Dates and Celebrity Guests

Hasbro has finally revealed details on their upcoming Fall Fan Convention with the Hasbro Pulse Con. We start with the biggest news of all with the dates as the con will be live-streamed on October 22 and October 23. The event will feature over 50 new product reveals as well a huge variety of celebrity appearances. The fun doesn't end there as convention exclusive Pulse Con collectibles will also be released. The Pulse Con will feature a wide variety of franchises with G.I. JOE, Power Rangers, Transformers, Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters, and even their newest brand of Fortnite. No one now what we will see up their sleeve or what will be revealed, but we are excited to see what will debut. Fans can check out the whole press release as well as the celebrity lineup below. Are you excited about Pulse Con 2021?
Social MediaPosted by
IBTimes

National Power Rangers Day: 15 Iconic Quotes From The Pop Culture Classic

It's National Power Rangers Day, so fans of the much-loved franchise have a reason to celebrate what has since become a pop culture classic. National Power Rangers Day is an official fan holiday that's celebrated on Aug. 28, the date on which Mighty Morphin Power Rangers premiered back in 1993. The event was created by Hasbro and Saban Entertainment, along with National Day Calendar, and was first observed in 2018.
ComicsGeekTyrant

BOOM! Studios Announces New Comic Event POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE

Update: Added Nicole Adelfinger as writer and added her statement. BOOM! Studios recently announced a new comic event for Power Rangers fans called Power Rangers Universe. This limited event series will dive deeper into the lore and “the deepest origins of the Power Rangers” which is freaking exciting! Power Rangers Universe #1 will specifically explore the origin of the Phantom Ranger which is a question that fans have had for 24 years and then echoed after the release of Edge of Darkness when we learned more about the Phantom Ranger’s identity. This is going to be great! Simone Ragazzoni will be providing the art for the series and Nicole Adelfinger is writing the limited series. It will be interesting to see who is chosen.
Video GamesComicBook

Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Details and Cover Revealed

Renegade Game Studios is pulling back the curtain on its much anticipated Power Rangers Roleplaying Game this weekend at Renegade Con, though we also got some new details and a look at the gorgeous Dan Mora cover for the upcoming rulebook thanks to a new interview with Senior Producer of Roleplaying Games for Renegade Studios Elisa Teague. Teague told Forbes all about the new system the game uses, called the Essence20 Roleplaying System, as well as what sets the Power Rangers roleplaying game apart from Renegade's other RPGs like G.I. Joe and Transformers. Thankfully the game is going to utilize the stunning artwork of Power Rangers and Once & Future artist Mora, and you can check out the cover below.
Video GamesComicBook

Power Rangers: New Heroes of the Grid Expansions Up For Pre-Order

Renegade Game Studios continues to expand its stellar tabletop game Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, and now there are four new sets to shake up your next playthrough even more. All four new expansions are up for pre-order, and range from full-blown expansions to new hero and villain packs, including some new Rangers and villains from the comics as well as legendary characters from the show. Things start off with Ranger United, Which includes the addition of the Beast Morpher Rangers, the Omega Rangers, and the Solar Ranger, as well as Kiya, who you'll be facing alongside her army of Tronics. There are also paired monsters and a triple threat boss for more of a challenge.
LifestyleGeekTyrant

Announcements for the Final Week of Power Month for POWER RANGERS

Power Rangers Day is on August 28 and to celebrate, Hasbro has turned the entire month of August into Power Month. Each week, new figures and goodies have been shown off for fans to enjoy. This week has been no different with the announcement of a monster drawing contest for fans to participate in and three new Lightning Collection Figures. Also, fans can purchase the Ninja Poster by @carlosdattoliart and the Retro Poster by @davidnakayama from ShopTrends.com.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Renegade Game Studios Announces Power Rangers Roleplaying Game

Renegade Game Studios is morphin' into action as they will be releasing the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game later this year. The game will take place during the classic era of MMPR when Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd were causing trouble for the rangers. Right now they are putting everything you need to play the game up on pre-order, which includes the Core Rulebook, as well as a Deluxe 6-player Core Rulebook Set in different colors for each ranger. They're also selling the A Glutton for Punishment Adventure & GM Screen, which comes with helpful tables and rules references, as well as a 32-page booklet for quick help. And finally, they have Dice and a Dice Bag, again in all six ranger colors. We have more info on it below as we wait to hear what the official release date will be.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Power Rangers RPG Coming In 2022

Renegade Game Studios have revealed more details about their upcoming Power Rangers RPG. This includes a release date for the core rulebook and accessories. Their official newsletter laid out the details. The Core Rulebook of the Power Rangers RPG will be based on the first six seasons of the long-running TV series, covering the entire Zordon Era. The game will include rules and stats for the Ranger teams shown in those seasons, a fully fleshed out version of the West Coast town of Angel Grove, as well as monsters and major villains like Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, and Master Vile. Furthermore, the book will include rules on how to create your own original team of Rangers, including their own weapons and Zords, as well as their own villains to defeat. The Core Rulebook contains everything you need to run a game and will be available both physically and digitally through Roll20 for $55.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender 7" Zuko Coming From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has recently acquired the rights to create Avatar: The Last Airbender figures. We have already seen figures for Katara, Sokka, Aang, and Prince Zuko in 4" scale figures as well as a companion Appa. The adventures of Avatar: The Last Airbender do not end there as it looks like 7" figures from McFarlane Toys are on the way. Bringing the heat first is Price Zuko, who features 22 points of articulation and an action packed head sculpt. The Fire Nation Prince also includes a fireball and two fire dagger accessories to take on Aang and his friends. Priced at $19.99, the Avatar: The Last Airbender 7″ Prince Zuko McFarlane Toys figure is set to release in October. Pre-orders for this new class of collectibles are live right here, and be on the lookout for Aang too!
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

'Power Rangers' convention comes to Buckhead hotel

Rangerstop and Pop Comic Con is bringing fans face to face with their favorite Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers here in Atlanta. The convention starts Friday and goes through the weekend at the Westin Buckhead Atlanta Hotel.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Nicole Andelfinger Of Steven Universe Comic Fame To Write Power Rangers Universe

Power Rangers has cemented itself as a legendary series that isn’t afraid to mix up the formula and try something fresh. Starting life as an adaption of Japan’s Super Sentai franchise in 1993, the show has moved channels several times and expanded into movies, videogames and comics. And now the franchise is going to grow once more with the announcement of Power Rangers Universe.
ComicsComicBook

DC Multiverse Lex Luthor Power Suit Figures Launch From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has added two new figures to their DC Multiverse lineup, and if you're into Lex Luthor, this is the wave for you. The first figure features Lex in his New 52 comics green power suit. The second figure features his blue power suit from Justice League: The Darkseid War with the Superman symbol that he wears as the God of Apokolips.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Power Rangers Universe #1 Launches In Boom's November 2021 Solicits

Power Rangers Universe #1 launches in November from Boom Studios, drawn by Simone Ragazzoni but seemingly without a writer. Could this originally have been Frank Gogol? And followed in Boom Studios November 2021 solicitations with launches for Shea Fontana and Celia Moscote's Getting Dizzy, Christopher Cantwell and Luca Casalanguida's Regarding The Matter Of Oswald's Body, and a new Magic The Gathering series, Magic: Master Of Metal by Mairghread Scott, Jorge Coehlo, French Carlomagno, and Jacques Salomon. As well as the usual Maw, Mamo, Once & Future, Dark Blood and more…
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

BOOM! Preview: Power Rangers #11

Will the Omega Rangers be able to enlist the last Emissary to help to defeat the Empyreals? The Omega Rangers attempt to question the enigmatic Yellow Emissary, who may know the secret of the Empyreals’ undoing. But even if they can convince the Yellow Emissary to help, it may be too late if Drakkon isn’t on the same page… The fate of the Omega Rangers and the Yellow Emissary hang in the balance as they all fight for their lives!
ComicsComicBook

The Ultimate SpongeBob SquarePants Action Figures Have Arrived

Super7 doesn't call their top tier, made-to-order action figures "Ultimates" for nothing. They've delivered some truly outstanding 7-inch figures in the Ultimates lineup over the years from a wide range of franchises like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, ThunderCats, Power Rangers, Disney, G.I. Joe and more. A few weeks ago they added The Simpsons to the collection, and now they've followed up with another legendary animated series - SpongeBob SquarePants.
Video GamesComicBook

G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game Announced

Renegade Game Studios has officially launched its G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game. The new roleplaying game gives players the tools to create their own unique G.I. Joe character by choosing their military origin, personal traits, and role within the G.I. Joe organization. The game will launch with a core rulebook that contains an introductory adventure and everything else players need to hop into the world of G.I. Joe. Renegade will also release several accessories, such as a customized dice set featuring the G.I. Joe logo in place of the highest number on each die, and a dice bag, as well as a 32-page adventure titled The Emerald Oubliette for players who have completed the introductory adventure.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman Year Two Exclusive Figure Coming from McFarlane Toys

DC Comics has really been stepping their game up these past couple of years with an incredible amount of excellent comics. One of the best things to release alongside these books is McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 7" figure line. The line has been loaded with some pretty awesome figures, and the toy line really shines with their random releases. These include Azreal, Gorilla Grodd, Bizarro, and even their line of Dark Nights: Metal creations. Many collectors argue that the line is too Batman focus, but it's not Todd McFarlane's fault that DC Comics makes some amazing Batman stories. It looks like McFarlane Toys is showing the Dark Knight some love once more with a special Target Exclusive Batman: Year Two figure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy