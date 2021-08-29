Power Rangers In Space Ecliptor and Astronema Coming From Hasbro
One of my favorite Power Rangers series outside of Mighty Morphin' is Power Rangers In Space. Hasbro has been slowly building the Ranger Grid with their incredible Lightning Collection figure line. Their newest In Space figure set includes a brand-new Amazon Exclusive 2-Pack featuring villains Ecliptor and Astronema. In the series, Ecliptor adopted Astronema, and with evil on his side, she is raised to be his second-in-command as the Dark Specter. These villains finally are ready to take the fight to the Power Rangers In Space with their new 6" figure set. Both characters are loaded with detail, weapons, and power effects making these baddies a must have set for any Ranger fan. Priced at $52.99, this set is exclusive to Amazon with pre-orders live right here with them set to release in April 2022.bleedingcool.com
