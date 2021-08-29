Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Mass. Task Force 1 sending search and rescue team to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJiho_0bgZ7MNX00
Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team heads to Louisiana The Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team headed to Louisiana to help residents affected by Hurricane Ida. (The Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team)

BEVERLY, Mass. — The Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team is sending an 80-member team to Louisiana to help residents affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Beverly-based team will be departing on Sunday afternoon, it said in a tweet.

“MA-TF1 has been activated in response to Hurricane Ida. We will be sending an 80 member team to the Louisiana area to assist the residents affected by Hurricane Ida,” the tweet said. “The Team will be departing Beverly base this afternoon.”

The National Urban Search and Rescue System was established under the authority of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 1989, according to its website. It is a framework for structuring local emergency service personnel into integrated disaster response task forces.

[ Ida live updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Louisiana ]

Massachusetts Task Force 1 (MA-TF1), is a specialized rescue organization comprised of highly-trained firefighters, technical rescue technicians, medical professionals, canine handlers, engineers, physicians and civilians with specialty skills from various cities and departments located throughout New England.

Massachusetts Task Force 1 (MA-TF1) is one of 28 FEMA US&R Task Forces spread throughout the continental United States trained and equipped by FEMA to handle structural collapse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Beverly, MA
Government
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Ma Tf1#Us R Task Forces#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cleanup and mourning continue after Ida soaks Northeast US

The cleanup — and mourning — continued Friday as the Northeast U.S. recovered from record-breaking rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. At least 46 people in five states died as storm water cascaded into people's homes and engulfed automobiles, overwhelming urban drainage systems never meant to handle so much rain in such a short time.
Maynard, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies in Maynard house fire, cause being investigated

MAYNARD, Mass. — A man died Thursday in a two-alarm house fire on Park Street in Maynard, the town’s fire chief said in a release. Firefighters were called to the home just after 4 p.m. Thursday after officials received a call about a gas-like odor coming from the house. The victim was found dead inside the home after crews entered the building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy