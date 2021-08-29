Mass. Task Force 1 sending search and rescue team to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida

Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team heads to Louisiana The Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team headed to Louisiana to help residents affected by Hurricane Ida. (The Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team)

BEVERLY, Mass. — The Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team is sending an 80-member team to Louisiana to help residents affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Beverly-based team will be departing on Sunday afternoon, it said in a tweet.

“MA-TF1 has been activated in response to Hurricane Ida. We will be sending an 80 member team to the Louisiana area to assist the residents affected by Hurricane Ida,” the tweet said. “The Team will be departing Beverly base this afternoon.”

The National Urban Search and Rescue System was established under the authority of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 1989, according to its website. It is a framework for structuring local emergency service personnel into integrated disaster response task forces.

[ Ida live updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Louisiana ]

Massachusetts Task Force 1 (MA-TF1), is a specialized rescue organization comprised of highly-trained firefighters, technical rescue technicians, medical professionals, canine handlers, engineers, physicians and civilians with specialty skills from various cities and departments located throughout New England.

Massachusetts Task Force 1 (MA-TF1) is one of 28 FEMA US&R Task Forces spread throughout the continental United States trained and equipped by FEMA to handle structural collapse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group