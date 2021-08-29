Cancel
Arians Says Bucs’ Vaughn Is “Fine” At RB

Pewter Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a miserable preseason for Bucs second-year RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who has struggled as a runner and as a returner. After carrying 15 times for 29 yards and fumbling twice on Saturday night, many believed Vaughn could be in the doghouse. Instead, the former third round pick was given a vote of confidence by head coach Bruce Arians on Sunday afternoon.

