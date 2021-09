Formula 1 should move on from the “freak day” at Belgian Grand Prix, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Persistent rain and poor visibility combined to prevent any racing from taking place on Sunday. The FIA delayed the race start only to red-flag the event after a series of formation laps, and then attempted a restart which was abandoned after the field spent two laps crawling behind the Safety Car. Max Verstappen was credited with victory and Lewis Hamilton with third, and Wolff said that while he is frustrated at not getting an opportunity to race for full points, he wants to put the race behind him as quickly as possible.