Jets’ Zach Wilson is excited to play against Sam Darnold

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

With each passing second the Jets inch closer to the official start of the Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson era.

And the NFL wasted no time setting up a dramatic opener for Gang Green, who open against the Carolina Panthers on Week 1; The Jets new quarterback versus their ex-quarterback, Sam Darnold.

As the new face of the Jets, Wilson wasn’t surprised the NFL decided to start their season that way.

“It’s typical by the NFL, but it’s exciting,” Wilson said Sunday at Jets practice. “That’s what people want to watch. We’re in the entertainment business and that’s what’s fun. It’s fun for us, as well. I’m sure Sam’s excited. He’s a great player and I’m excited to play those guys.”

Darnold played for the Jets from 2018-2020, so there’s extensive knowledge around the building on how he plays. But Saleh’s defensive game plan won’t revolve too much around that film because he expects to see a new quarterback.

“It’s good to have the internal part to just know him [Darnold] as a quarterback,” Saleh said. “But he’s going into a completely different scheme with completely different rules and different personnel.”

With teams running simplistic offenses in the preseason there was only so much the club could prepare for. And the Panthers barely played Darnold. So Saleh will study what the Panthers revealed during the 2020 season and the 2021 preseason, but called it a “crap shoot” for Week 1.

The Jets game plan will surround two intriguing offensive matchups: The Jets receivers versus the Panthers defensive backs and the clash in the trenches.

The perimeter battle will be exciting to watch.

The Panthers have highly touted first-round pick Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn and Donte Jackson. The Jets counter with their talented trio in Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder and Elijah Moore.

It’s an even battle between both groups. So Wilson is counting on his weapons to consistently beat the defender in front of them.

“The scheme is going to help us a lot. I think we had a great scheme and it’s gonna bail us out a lot of time, but it really comes down to winning your one on ones,” Wilson said.

That battle will be paramount for Wilson’s success against the Panthers.

It’s extremely important for a young quarterback’s receiving weapons to win their matchups to take pressure off him. It’s just as valuable as the offensive line blocking well.

It won’t be as flashy of a battle, but the challenge between the Jets offensive line versus the Panthers talented defensive line, will likely determine who wins Week 1.

It won’t be easy.

The Panthers have a strong front with Brian Burns, former Arizona Cardinal Haason Reddick, Derrick Brown and DaQuan Jones.

And throughout training camp the pass protection was inconsistent, but there were reasons for that. The structure of certain team drills allowed the defensive lines to tee off which led to slightly skewed results. The Jets also faced strong defensive lines in the Eagles, Packers and themselves.

There were also injuries to the unit including No. 14 overall pick Alijah Vera-Tucker missing time with a pectoral injury. Vera-Tucker is healthy now and will provide a boost to the offensive line. With the former USC standout in the fold, they’re better equipped for this battle.

Vera-Tucker also said the Jets scheme prepares the unit for however the Panthers defensive line tries to create havoc, whether it’s reading the blocking in their gaps or attacking up the field.

“The thing about this offense is we come off the ball,” Vera-Tucker said. “You can shoot up the ball, you can read, to us it really don’t matter. As long as we come off the ball and we make first contact we got our technique good, it won’t matter. The main thing is physicality, that’s what it’s always up front. Whoever wins the trenches, usually wins the game.”

INJURY UPDATE

La’Mical Perine missed the last preseason game with a foot injury. Saleh expects Perine to be ready for Week 1.

Denzel Mims suffered a hip injury in joint practices with Green Bay and hasn’t practiced since, but is still expected to play Carolina.

Lamarcus Joyner has been dealing with back spasms, but should return to practice soon.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

