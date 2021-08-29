New Fan Idea Combines The World Of Harry Potter And Jurassic Park, And Now I Need It

Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone continues with Beast Kingdom. Two new Wizarding World statues are on the way with some new 360-degree diorama stage collectibles. Two iconic moments from the magical franchise are captured with these designs tarting with Harry and Hagrid. The two wizards are captured in Hagrid's flying motorcycle as they escape the deadly Death Eaters from one of the final films. The second statue brings back Platform 9 3/4 as a young Harry prepares to start his new magical journey. The young wizard, Hedwig, and the iconic Hogwarts train are all depicted in the statue and keep the magic of the Wizarding World alive. Beast Kingdom shows off Harry Potter in a fun 6" tall animated design and will be a nice addition to any office or home. No prices have been revealed, but they will be found here and are set to release in Q1 of 2022.