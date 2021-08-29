New Fan Idea Combines The World Of Harry Potter And Jurassic Park, And Now I Need It
Fan artists are a gift to every fandom. Their creativity seemingly knows no limits, and they come up with creative crossovers and other ideas most people would never dream of. For example, one Jurassic Park fan had the brilliant idea to combine that popular film series with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. That idea might seem pretty out there to some. But now that we’ve seen the potential, it’s hard to not imagine the possibilities.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0