The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Reveals New Details in Recent Job Listings

It's no secret that Naughty Dog has been working on a multiplayer game that is likely set within the world of The Last of Us. The studio first announced years ago that the planned multiplayer mode from The Last of Us Part II had outgrown the original vision that those had at the company had in mind for it. In turn, the game was being reworked into something greater that would seemingly release in the future. And while we have yet to see what that new product might actually look like, Naughty Dog has now provided some new details on the game in a set of job listings.