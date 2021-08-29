Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Reveals New Details in Recent Job Listings

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that Naughty Dog has been working on a multiplayer game that is likely set within the world of The Last of Us. The studio first announced years ago that the planned multiplayer mode from The Last of Us Part II had outgrown the original vision that those had at the company had in mind for it. In turn, the game was being reworked into something greater that would seemingly release in the future. And while we have yet to see what that new product might actually look like, Naughty Dog has now provided some new details on the game in a set of job listings.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#The Last Of Us#Multiplayer#Naughty Dog#Playstation#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Details and Cover Revealed

Renegade Game Studios is pulling back the curtain on its much anticipated Power Rangers Roleplaying Game this weekend at Renegade Con, though we also got some new details and a look at the gorgeous Dan Mora cover for the upcoming rulebook thanks to a new interview with Senior Producer of Roleplaying Games for Renegade Studios Elisa Teague. Teague told Forbes all about the new system the game uses, called the Essence20 Roleplaying System, as well as what sets the Power Rangers roleplaying game apart from Renegade's other RPGs like G.I. Joe and Transformers. Thankfully the game is going to utilize the stunning artwork of Power Rangers and Once & Future artist Mora, and you can check out the cover below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Starfield Videos Reveal New Details on Various Locations

Starfield had a very brief presence at this year’s E3, but with its launch still over a year away, Bethesda and Microsoft have plenty of time to ramp up the marketing for the game and begin revealing more details for the space-faring RPG. Already, however, some interesting new tidbits are beginning to trickle out, thanks to three new “Location Insights” videos that detail three of the cities from Starfield’s universe.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Elden Ring New Details Revealed at Gamescom 2021

Game company FromSoftware has recently shared new details about upcoming and most anticipated video game Elden Ring at Gamescom 2021. These new details of Elden Ring that was shared at Gamescom 2021 has confirmed several mechanics that the game will offer. Some outlets have seen a 15-minute gameplay demo, which offers a lot of information. Twitter user @Nibellion shared what he has learned from the preview and one of the things he noticed was the large amount of freedom players can do in this new title.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Multiplayer Modes for Salt & Sacrifice Revealed in New Trailer

Earlier today, the team behind Salt & Sanctuary revealed a new trailer that went into detail on the multiplayer modes in the upcoming game Salt & Sacrifice. Online co-op was one of their most requested additions for the team’s last game, so this time they’ll have it available along with PvP.
NFLPosted by
GamesRadar+

eFootball trailer: New footage and gameplay details revealed

Long-time PES developer Konami has dropped a new trailer for upcoming sports effort eFootball, alongside more details on the free-to-play title which is replacing Pro Evo. The trailer runs at an impressive six minutes 43 seconds, and includes glimpses at authentic-looking versions of Neymar, Marcus Rashford, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to name three. More importantly, it showcases eFootball’s ambitious dribbling mechanics in intricate detail. You can view it below:
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Warframe: Nidus Prime New Details Revealed

Nidus Prime, first revealed at Tennocon 2021, has received new information regarding his loadout as well as a possible release date window. In a TennoLive 2021 replay shown to Warframe players, his model was once again shown. His normal and mutated forms were displayed, showing the ravenous, yet elegant detailing for his Primed variant. What we knew at the time back then was just how he looked, but never really got anything more.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Last of Us 2 Devs Work on First Standalone Multiplayer Game

The Last of Us 2 Devs Are Hiring for a New Standalone Multiplayer Action Game. The Last of Us 2 devs, Naughty Dog, is currently working on their “first standalone multiplayer game.” This secret project—that remains unnamed to date—was not formally revealed by the studio, but was practically confirmed by way of a recruitment notice from the company.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Doujin RPG ‘7 Girls War’ Gets Western Release Date on PC

Kagura Games announced that they will release the StudioDobby-developed doujin RPG, 7 Girls War, on PC-via Steam and Kagura Store in the west on August 28, 2021. 7 Girls War is set in a world where a legend has been passed down for generations. The story centers around the forbidding of love between a goddess and a human, which saw the wrath of the gods, who tried to destroy humanity. The goddess offered her life to create seven gates, which would split the heavens and earth and save humanity.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

The Top Ten Trailers of Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021 has wrapped up and we got a fair amount of trailers for various games, both new reveals and previously announced titles. There were some genuine surprises thrown into the mix along with some expected releases. With that in mind, we are going to be taking a look at some of the most interesting and entertaining trailers that were on display at the online gaming event.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Dead Space remake details revealed in EA Motive livestream

EA Motive has revealed a smattering of gameplay footage from their upcoming Dead Space remake, which is still “really really really far from being done.”. Built on the environments from the first game, the Dead Space remake is going to feel very familiar to those with an intimate knowledge of the original game, but thankfully everything should also look quite a lot better to say the least.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

The Big Con Launches Today on PC and Xbox Consoles

The Big Con, a nostalgia-infused 90s heist romp from Mighty Yell and Skybound Games, releases today. The Big Con launches on PC and Xbox consoles. In the game, players are cast as Ali, a teenage con artist, tasked with rescuing their mother’s video store from loan sharks. Through a combination of clever puzzle-solving, petty crime, pick-pocketing, deception, and the odd disguise, Ali hustles across the country in an epic adventure to amass enough cash to save the business and find a few VHS tapes in the process. Oozing with era-appropriate charm and wit, The Big Con certainly doesn’t lack for 90s reference and throwbacks, including those ill-fated toy crazes.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Starfield’s Not A Timed Xbox Exclusive, Reiterates Microsoft

Microsoft has come out to once again reiterate (and confirm) that Starfield will remain console-exclusive to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Taking to Twitter earlier today, general manager of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg stated that Microsoft has “tried to be as clear as possible” but as another reminder, Starfield is being made exclusively for Xbox Series consoles. There are no plans to release the game on PlayStation 5, ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy