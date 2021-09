Everyone who's anyone should have their own Sharon Stone story. Rob Morrow has one, and he's ready to share it. In 1996, Morrow was cast opposite Stone in Last Dance, a movie about a death row inmate who was convicted of double murder. That killer was Stone, who was taking more serious roles at the time after appearing in Casino and The Quick and the Dead. Morrow played her clemency lawyer, Rick Hayes, who tried to argue that his client was high on coke when she committed the murders in her youth.