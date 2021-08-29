Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings' Irv Smith to undergo surgery for injury that could sideline him for season opener, per report

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe smiles didn't last too long for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. After having secured two-time All-Pro safety Harrison Smith to a sizable four-year deal, they got some [more] bad news on the injury front. Irv Smith, the team's starting tight end, is reportedly expected to undergo surgery to repair meniscus damage, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It's unclear what the timetable for return is on Smith, but with the regular season opener set to kickoff for the Vikings on Sept. 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith's odds of recovering in time for that aren't promising -- if they exist at all.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfl Network#The Cincinnati Bengals#Sec#Cbs Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reacts to doctor’s special COVID-19 vaccine talk

Three Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, ended up on the Covid-19/reserve list earlier in training camp. It irked head coach Mike Zimmer, especially since Cousins was outspoken prior about being remaining unvaccinated. It got to the point where the Vikings brought in renowned epidemiologist and infectious disease expert Dr....
NFLBleacher Report

Everson Griffen Agrees to New Vikings Contract 1 Day After Being Released

Everson Griffen is sticking with the Minnesota Vikings after all. The team re-signed the veteran defensive end Wednesday, one day after releasing him. According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings "needed the roster spot for a day to make other moves, but as expected, Griffen's back." The Vikings...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Vikings Signed A New Running Back On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the top rushing attacks in 2020 thanks in large part to the dominance of RB Dalvin Cook. But as training camp approaches its conclusion, the Vikings are giving Cook some veteran help in the backfield. On Monday, the Vikings made several roster moves, including...
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Patrick Peterson Married a Doctor & Named Their Daughter After Peyton Manning

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was born to be a football player. He’s related to four former pros: Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Bryant McFadden and Walter McFadden. Peterson also grew up in South Florida, a veritable breeding ground for football stars. He’s married to a holistic doctor who understands the...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should try to sign wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

No one on this planet would argue against Larry Fitzgerald being a Hall of Famer in the future. Fitzgerald is second all-time — only to Jerry Rice — in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). The 11-time Pro Bowler had a remarkable career with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears that he is either headed to retirement or waiting for an opportunity to play for a new team in the 2021 NFL season.
NFLDaily Norseman

The Vikings QB conundrum (hint, it ain't Kirk)

Whelp, for good or bad, it’s clear as day that Kirk Cousins will be our starting QB in 2021. I think what happens after that will depend largely on how he plays this year. This is not really the conundrum I am writing about. I am talking about the Vikings backup QB job.
NFLthespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings expected to reunite with an old friend

After he was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, quarterback Sean Mannion is reportedly expected to return to the Minnesota Vikings. When Mike Zimmer was asked on Wednesday if he was comfortable with rookie Kellen Mond being the No. 2 quarterback this season, the Minnesota Vikings head coach responded with an unconvincing, “um, right now. We’ll see what happens in the next few days.”
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy