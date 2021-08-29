Jets Acquire Shaq Lawson From Texans

New York has replaced one Lawson with another.

With Carl Lawson out for the season with a torn Achilles, leaving behind a huge hole on the edge, the Jets went out and acquired Shaq Lawson from the Texans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

New York is reportedly sending a sixth-round pick back to Houston in the deal.

Even if this Lawson isn't expected to produce the type of numbers that Carl was poised to bring to the defensive line in 2021, a sixth-rounder is worth the price of admission considering how much draft capital the Jets have in their arsenal.

Lawson is an AFC East veteran, playing for the Bills in each of his first four NFL seasons before suiting up for the Dolphins in 2020. He had four sacks, 32 tackles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown over 14 games a year ago.

In his entire career, the former first-rounder out of Clemson has accumulated 20.5 sacks over 64 games, sprinkling in six forced fumbles, 29 tackles for loss and 56 quarterback hits.

He's not necessarily in the class of premier pass rushers, but he's shown a propensity for getting to the quarterback. That's exactly what the Jets need heading into September.

Plus, this move could help New York beyond 2021 as well. Lawson is only 27, under contract for a few more years after this season. General manager Joe Douglas is betting on the edge rusher's upside as well, adding a body to a position group that's been ravaged by injuries knowing that he has the potential to outperform the numbers he's produced in the past.

Factor in Vinny Curry's season-ending diagnosis of a rare blood disorder and New York desperately needed help on the defensive line. That's not to say head coach Robert Saleh didn't have capable pass rushers left on this roster—depth at that position had been a strength leading up to this point—but the loss of two key contributors is a devastating blow to any team.

Lawson should get plenty of reps right away. Depending on how quickly he can adjust to a new defense, with no preseason games remaining, the edge rusher could make an impact as soon as New York's regular season opener in Carolina.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.