Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets Acquire Shaq Lawson From Texans

By Max Goodman
Posted by 
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aRrq_0bgZ5YnR00

New York has replaced one Lawson with another.

With Carl Lawson out for the season with a torn Achilles, leaving behind a huge hole on the edge, the Jets went out and acquired Shaq Lawson from the Texans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

New York is reportedly sending a sixth-round pick back to Houston in the deal.

Even if this Lawson isn't expected to produce the type of numbers that Carl was poised to bring to the defensive line in 2021, a sixth-rounder is worth the price of admission considering how much draft capital the Jets have in their arsenal.

Lawson is an AFC East veteran, playing for the Bills in each of his first four NFL seasons before suiting up for the Dolphins in 2020. He had four sacks, 32 tackles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown over 14 games a year ago.

In his entire career, the former first-rounder out of Clemson has accumulated 20.5 sacks over 64 games, sprinkling in six forced fumbles, 29 tackles for loss and 56 quarterback hits.

He's not necessarily in the class of premier pass rushers, but he's shown a propensity for getting to the quarterback. That's exactly what the Jets need heading into September.

Plus, this move could help New York beyond 2021 as well. Lawson is only 27, under contract for a few more years after this season. General manager Joe Douglas is betting on the edge rusher's upside as well, adding a body to a position group that's been ravaged by injuries knowing that he has the potential to outperform the numbers he's produced in the past.

Factor in Vinny Curry's season-ending diagnosis of a rare blood disorder and New York desperately needed help on the defensive line. That's not to say head coach Robert Saleh didn't have capable pass rushers left on this roster—depth at that position had been a strength leading up to this point—but the loss of two key contributors is a devastating blow to any team.

Lawson should get plenty of reps right away. Depending on how quickly he can adjust to a new defense, with no preseason games remaining, the edge rusher could make an impact as soon as New York's regular season opener in Carolina.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
166
Followers
215
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Vinny Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#The Jets#American Football#Nfl Network#Afc East#Bills#Clemson#Twitter#Jets Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Shaq Lawson trade grades: Jets find solid replacement for injured Carl Lawson, Texans gain draft capital

Shaq Lawson's tenure with the Houston Texans lasted only the summer as the club has reportedly traded the defensive end to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. This move comes off the heels of the Jets losing free agent prize Carl Lawson for the season due to a torn Achilles. The team now hopes they'll be able to plug in a Lawson for a Lawson to further solidify the front seven heading into the regular season under first-year head coach Robert Saleh.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New York Jets steal Shaq Lawson from Houston’s dumpster fire sale

The New York Jets needed pass rush help after the season-ending injury to Carl Lawson. They were able to steal Shaq Lawson from the Houston Texans. The Houston Texans are working towards making a record number of transactions in a single season if they haven’t exceeded that record (whatever it is) already. Since his arrival as the team’s general manager, Nick Caserio has been tweaking the roster almost daily with free agent acquisitions, trades, and of course draft picks back in the Spring. His latest deal was seemingly a favor to the New York Jets, who needed some pass rush help.
NFLchatsports.com

Texans Rumors: Shaq Lawson, Lonnie Johnson Jr. Discussed as Trade Candidates

Multiple members of the Houston Texans defense may be on the move before the 2021 regular season begins. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, teams around the league have "heavily discussed" pass-rusher Shaq Lawson and safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. as "trade candidates." Fowler pointed out both players are accustomed to seeing the field but are backups on the Texans' current roster.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Report: Texans could deal Shaq Lawson, Lonnie Johnson

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has had a busy preseason so far, and he might not be finished. According to a report on Friday, two Houston Texans are being “heavily discussed” as outgoing trade candidates: safety Lonnie Johnson and defensive end Shaq Lawson. Both Lawson and Johnson are listed...
NFLYardbarker

Jets' Connor McGovern, Shaq Lawson Move on From Viral Postgame Altercation

All you have to do is search Connor McGovern's name on Twitter. The Jets' offensive lineman—back when he was playing for the Denver Broncos—had a postgame altercation with Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Shaq Lawson, exchanging words after a game two years ago. In the video, that has since circulated quite...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy