49ers pregame report: Latest from Levi’s Stadium before Raiders visit in preseason finale

By Cam Inman
Vacaville Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA — Here is the latest from Levi’s Stadium ahead of the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders:. The 49ers planned to play their starters most of the first half, but that won’t fully consist of their regular-season cast. Expected to sit this game out are wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), guard Aaron Banks (shoulder), cornerback Jason Verrett (foot) and defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, both of whom have skipped preseason games out of a precaution as they return from knee and back injuries last season.

www.thereporter.com

