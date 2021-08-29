Bella Taylor Smith The Voice Australia 2021 Knockouts “The Voice Within” Christina Aguilera, Season 10

For one of the most seminal pop stars of the millennial era, Christina Aguilera has been able to keep a decent amount of privacy around herself and her family. And it makes the times when she does go public all the more impactful: Recall, for example, how she powerfully defended Britney Spears on Twitter back in June, simultaneously supporting her fellow former teen queen in the midst of a heated conservatorship battle and putting any misogynistic “feud” rumors to bed once and for all. "While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation—all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media," Aguilera, 40, wrote at the time. "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.”