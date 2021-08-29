Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bella Taylor Smith The Voice Australia 2021 Knockouts “The Voice Within” Christina Aguilera, Season 10

By Jessie Mendoza
startattle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Taylor Smith performs “The Voice Within” by Christina Aguilera, The Voice Australia 2021 Season 10 Knockouts. Startattle.com – The Voice Australia. Song: “The Voice Within” by Christina Aguilera. Result: Advanced to the semi-final. Bella Taylor Smith The Voice Australia 2021 Knockouts “The Voice Within” Christina Aguilera, Season 10. Bella...

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Renee Bargh
Person
Guy Sebastian
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Sonia Kruger
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Jessica Mauboy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taylor Smith#The Voice Within#The Voice Australia 2021#The Acquisition Of#Fox Studios#Marvel#Itv Studios Australia#Seven Network#American#Rca Records#Bad Candy 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesleedaily.com

Christina Aguilera – Virtual Experiences Zone Schedule, Updates, Event Dates And More!

Almost every concert has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus epidemic at this moment, and if it hasn’t been, you shouldn’t be attending anyhow. As artists start to balance out what they’ll do next, several have begun live broadcasting performances on social media from their homes, vacant venues, or anywhere they can while practicing social detachment. And it’s all about Christina Aguilera’s virtual experience today. Christina Aguilera’s music is instantly recognizable thanks to her incredible style, and the opportunity to witness the singer perform is something I doubt many people would resist over. Her voice has tremendous force, and, astonishingly, she can keep such support and control while dancing so passionately and accomplishing complicated dance routines. So, will you stare into the distance so intensely that you begin to see miniature stars forming in the air? Christina Aguilera will perform a big concert at Virtual Experiences Zone that you can’t afford to miss!
MusicSFGate

Christina Aguilera, Caroline Polachek to Play LadyLand Festival

Christina Aguilera and Caroline Polachek are set to play the third LadyLand festival in Brooklyn, which will take place September 11th at Brooklyn Mirage. LadyLand was launched in 2018 and is organized by the promoter Ladyfag. The one-day event will boast a mix of musical acts, drag shows, DJ sets,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Aguilera is a vision in fireside pictures wearing a lush robe

Christina Aguilera is absolutely no stranger to leaving her humongous fan base wowed by her beauty, and she did it once again over the weekend. The singer shared pictures on her Instagram of herself wearing nothing but a lush (and incredibly cozy looking) robe. WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane...
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Daughter's 7th Birthday With Adorable Pics

For one of the most seminal pop stars of the millennial era, Christina Aguilera has been able to keep a decent amount of privacy around herself and her family. And it makes the times when she does go public all the more impactful: Recall, for example, how she powerfully defended Britney Spears on Twitter back in June, simultaneously supporting her fellow former teen queen in the midst of a heated conservatorship battle and putting any misogynistic “feud” rumors to bed once and for all. "While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation—all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media," Aguilera, 40, wrote at the time. "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.”
Celebritieswomansday.com

Dylan Dreyer Fans Are Thrilled After the 'Today' Star Announces a Big Update

Dylan Dreyer is ready for her next big move. In March, the Today show coanchor excitedly announced that she wrote a children’s picture book entitled Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day about “a little cloud with very big feelings.” The NBC News meteorologist shared that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, have been working on this "passion project" for the past decade together. The mother of two (with another one on the way!) also revealed at the time that Misty the Cloud would be hitting bookshelves this fall on September 14.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Michael Jai White's Wife Gillian Waters Stuns in Stylish Black Dress with Slit in Sweet Snap with Husband

Michael Jai White's wife Gillian Waters turned 46 years old this year. But as evidenced by a recent picture she shared on social media, she looks much younger than her age. Michael Jai White is an actor, director, and martial artist. On the other hand, Gillian Waters is an actress whose first break was starring as LL Cool J's lover in his music video "Hey Lover" ft. Boyz II Men.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Fifteen-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is in awe of her mother's success in entertainment industry and would love to enter Hollywood to follow in her footsteps. AceShowbiz - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is interested in a career in showbusiness but is determined to be her "own person," according to her father Larry Birkhead.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Molly Roloff & Husband Joel Silvius Surface In RARE Family Photo

Molly Roloff and her husband Joel Silvius stay out of the glow of her parents and far away from the LPBW spotlight. So, it is extremely rare to see a photo of Amy and Matt Roloff’s daughter and her husband Joel. But, there was a RARE photo of Molly Roloff that popped up on Instagram very briefly last night. The photo of this elusive member of the Roloff family, however, has since been removed from social media. As the LPBW family knows too well, however, once you post something on the internet… It can never be removed completely.
Women's HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Lauren Burnham Breast-Feeds Both Twin Babies at Once in Sweet Shot: The ‘Hardest’ Thing

Breast-feeding both babies! Lauren Burnham reflected on her nursing journey in a Thursday, August 5, social media upload. “World breastfeeding week. A celebration of one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” the Bachelor alum, 29, wrote via Instagram. “I’m in awe of all the ladies that make it look so effortless and even the ones who don’t. You. Are. Superheroes.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy