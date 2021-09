Teams are hitting the ground running to make a push for the postseason as MLB’s 2021 regular season enters its home stretch. The Chicago Cubs are not one of them. After a roster shakeup at the trade deadline, things only went downhill for the North Siders. Ahead of the deadline, the Cubs had a promising outlook for the rest of the season: they were nine games over .500 and tied for first in the NL Central. The Cubs now have a current record of 57-75, and have fallen fourth place in their division -- 22.5 games behind the leading Milwaukee Brewers.