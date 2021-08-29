Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Oh, what a show by ‘The Doo Wop Project’ at BRT!

By Deb Miller
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain held off, the show went on, and, oh, what a show! NYC-based The Doo Wop Project delivered a spectacular finale to Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest with a Broadway-quality concert (as expected, since each member of the group is a Broadway star), a thunderous standing ovation from the audience, and a perfectly themed encore of The Four Seasons’ “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” Oh, yes it was!

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mraz
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Smokey Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brt#Jersey Boys#A Cappella#Brt#William Penn Bank#The Four Seasons#The Del Vikings#Cadillacs#The Flamingos#Crests#Doowopified#The Del Vikings#The Doo Wop Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Performing Artsdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Get out of the city this weekend with ‘The Doo Wop Project’ in BRT’s outdoor summer concert series

The award-winning Bristol Riverside Theatre in Bucks County, PA, heats up the end of its Summer Music Fest with a high-energy concert by NYC’s The Doo Wop Project this Friday-Saturday, August 27-28. Tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic mid-century sound of five guys on a street corner to their own new “DooWopified” versions of the biggest hits on the radio today, the group takes audiences through several generations of music with their authentic stylings, tight harmonies, and smooth moves.
New York City, NYdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Lineup announced for the ‘Curtain Up! Festival’ in Times Square

To celebrate the return of Broadway, Playbill, The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and lead sponsor Prudential are partnering to present Curtain Up! – a free live three-day festival to be held September 17-19. Taking place outdoors in Times Square, from 45th to 48th Streets on Broadway, the celebration will feature 22 star-studded events on stages in Duffy Square and between 45th and 46th Streets, offering fans a wide variety of concerts, conversations, and an assortment of interactive experiences.
Musicdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Broadway stars turn out for Sunday’s ‘Elsie Fest’ in Prospect Park

A starry roster of entertainers from the world of Broadway and pop music is set to celebrate the reopening of theaters and the joy of musicals in Elsie Fest on Sunday, August 29. Founded in 2015, the annual ticketed outdoor music festival, featuring songs from the stage and screen, will be held this year in the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn beginning at 6 pm, as part of the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, in association with Live Nation.
Musicrock947.com

Dion Shuffle: Boz Scaggs featured on new blues-rock song by doo-wop legend

Boz Scaggs is featured on a brand-new song by doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great Dion DiMucci, a grooving blues-rock tune called “I’ve Got to Get to You.”. The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and will be featured on Dion’s next studio album, which is due out in the fall. Scaggs contributes some guest vocals to the song, which also includes the talents of the father and son guitar duo Joe and Mike Menza.
Moviesdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Oprah helps launch ‘This Is Broadway’ campaign

As theaters begin to reopen following the industry’s 18-month pandemic shutdown, The Broadway League, founded in 1930, as the national trade association for the Broadway industry, and co-presenter of the Tony Awards – today launches its This Is Broadway initiative. The unified campaign, the result of partnerships with theater owners, behind-the-scenes professionals, and industry competitors, is designed to let the world know that “Broadway is BACK!” and to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square.
Bloomington, INIndiana Daily Student

Bloomington Playwrights Project announces first live show in two years

Bloomington Playwrights Project announced their 2021-22 season Aug. 29. This year’s lineup will include their first in-person performance in two years. The non-profit organization focuses solely on premiering and workshopping new plays. From musicals to traditional plays to virtual theater, focusing mostly on new theater productions. This season, BPP will...
Washington, DCdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Labor Day event to celebrate dignity of work and challenge inequity in theater

Beginning on Labor Day, a new project named Working in DC will host a public celebration of the dignity of work through the lens of history, labor, justice, and the arts. Presented in collaboration with The Labor Heritage Foundation and hosted by the AFL-CIO, the performances will take place outdoors on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC. The headliner event of this three-weekend-long celebration is Working, A Musical — a joyful musical highlighting workers in America based on Studs Terkel’s acclaimed oral history — with music by some of Broadway’s best-known composers (Stephen Schwartz, Micki Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda).
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

Single tickets now on sale for 2021/22 at Shakespeare Theatre

Welcoming fully vaccinated patrons back for its 2021/22 season, Shakespeare Theatre Company today announced that single tickets are now available for sale at ShakespeareTheatre.org. Tickets prices range from $35 to $130. “We know how much our audiences want to return to the theater. Just as we don’t always see the...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Abba Voyage: What is band’s new project?

Abba fans are eagerly awaiting news that the group are announcing a new project together.Last week, a new verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way from the band.The news will be announced on a livestream today (2 September) at 5.45pm. You can watch the link here.The account’s bio reads: “Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin.”It also lists the names of all four of Abba’s original members, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad.This suggests that all the members are involved, despite it being nearly 40 years since...
Gaithersburg, MDdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Best Medicine Rep sets four new comedies for season five

Best Medicine Rep Theater Company in Gaithersburg has announced the four full productions that will make up its fifth-anniversary season. Prepping for Widowhood by Rob Dames will run September 24 – October 17, 2021, followed by Ken Levine’s On the Farce Day of Christmas, which runs November 26 – December 12, 2021. BMR will start off the new year with The Trip by Crystal V. Rhodes (February 4 – 27, 2022) and finish the season with the world premiere of Die, Mr. Darcy, Die! by Artistic Director John Morogiello (April 29 – May 22, 2022). All productions will take place at Best Med Rep’s new space at the Lakeforest Mall, and COVID safety protocols will be in place.
New York City, NYdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Three special events to commemorate 9/11 at Lincoln Center

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the US on September 11, 2001, a date that changed history and will live on in infamy. In recognition of the innocent lives lost and the resiliency of America and the courageous people who survived that horrific day and the destruction of NYC’s iconic World Trade Center, three special events will be presented on the campus of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on September 10 and 11.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Mix) DJ Jay-C | After Hours | 08.28.21

Listen every Saturday night at 2am as JAY-C plays an hour of HOUSE, ELECTRONICA, and INTERNATIONAL DANCE MUSIC. The bars and clubs shutdown at 1am but we keep partying with #HOTMIXNIGHTS on Hot Radio Maine until 3AM, it’s the soundtrack to your weekend!!. Side A. Nah-KREAM Remix Sonny Fodera &...
Festivaldcmetrotheaterarts.com

DC Jazz Fest’s blockbuster weekend at The Wharf

It’s been two years since the DC Jazz Festival delivered in-person performances, and my, how things have changed! Long known for its eclectic selection of avant garde performers, this year’s festival is no exception. Instead of a 10-day, two-week citywide event, the 2021 festival will pack a Summer of Soul–like...
MusicPosted by
newschain

Look who’s back! ABBA dabba doo!

Swedish pop group ABBA are set to release their first studio album in 40 years. ABBA Voyage will be released on November 5th next year with the new songs being played during a virtual concert with the same title. Anni-Frid, Agnetha, Benny and Bjorn revealed they will release their first...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Xposed 4Heads – “Fun Girls”

XPosed 4Heads have a new record on the way, and they’re teasing the release with a new single and video, “Fun Girls.” The song is about, quite literally, fun girls and the things they do, and the video shows women throughout Southeastern Wisconsin enjoying being themselves in a variety of activities. The song comes from the band’s upcoming “Planet A’ Go-Go” album, which is slated for release in September. You can preorder the record in a limited quantity of hand-signed vinyls via the band’s page on Bandcamp, and check out the clip for “Fun Girls” here below:
Musicjack1065.com

Dion Shuffle: Boz Scaggs featured on new blues-rock song by doo-wop legend

Boz Scaggs is featured on a brand-new song by doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great Dion DiMucci, a grooving blues-rock tune called “I’ve Got to Get to You.”. The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and will be featured on Dion’s next studio album, which is due out in the fall. Scaggs contributes some guest vocals to the song, which also includes the talents of the father and son guitar duo Joe and Mike Menza.

Comments / 0

Community Policy