Oh, what a show by ‘The Doo Wop Project’ at BRT!
The rain held off, the show went on, and, oh, what a show! NYC-based The Doo Wop Project delivered a spectacular finale to Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest with a Broadway-quality concert (as expected, since each member of the group is a Broadway star), a thunderous standing ovation from the audience, and a perfectly themed encore of The Four Seasons’ “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” Oh, yes it was!dcmetrotheaterarts.com
