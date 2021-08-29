Oh, what a show by ‘The Doo Wop Project’ at BRT!

Best Medicine Rep Theater Company in Gaithersburg has announced the four full productions that will make up its fifth-anniversary season. Prepping for Widowhood by Rob Dames will run September 24 – October 17, 2021, followed by Ken Levine’s On the Farce Day of Christmas, which runs November 26 – December 12, 2021. BMR will start off the new year with The Trip by Crystal V. Rhodes (February 4 – 27, 2022) and finish the season with the world premiere of Die, Mr. Darcy, Die! by Artistic Director John Morogiello (April 29 – May 22, 2022). All productions will take place at Best Med Rep’s new space at the Lakeforest Mall, and COVID safety protocols will be in place.