Hydrologic Outlook issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; McCracken Heavy Rainfall Possible Later Monday Night through Tuesday Night Locally heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Ida could possibly affect locations along and south of the Ohio River beginning late Monday night, lasting through Tuesday and possibly even into Tuesday night. General rainfall totals are now expected to be in the 1 to 3.5 inch range, with the highest totals the farther south and east one goes. Some amounts of 4 to 5 inches cannot be rule out, along with localized flash flooding, especially over the southern Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. The exact path and speed of the surface low still remain a bit uncertain. If you have interests or live near flood prone areas, pay close attention to observed and forecast precipitation, river forecasts, and any flood outlooks or warnings.