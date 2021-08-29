Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballard County, KY

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; McCracken Heavy Rainfall Possible Later Monday Night through Tuesday Night Locally heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Ida could possibly affect locations along and south of the Ohio River beginning late Monday night, lasting through Tuesday and possibly even into Tuesday night. General rainfall totals are now expected to be in the 1 to 3.5 inch range, with the highest totals the farther south and east one goes. Some amounts of 4 to 5 inches cannot be rule out, along with localized flash flooding, especially over the southern Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. The exact path and speed of the surface low still remain a bit uncertain. If you have interests or live near flood prone areas, pay close attention to observed and forecast precipitation, river forecasts, and any flood outlooks or warnings.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ballard County, KY
County
Carlisle County, KY
County
Fulton County, KY
County
Hickman County, KY
County
Mccracken County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Fulton, KY
County
Graves County, KY
City
River, KY
City
Carlisle, KY
City
Hickman, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Hydrologic Outlook#Ballard Carlisle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy