Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Lawrence, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Lawrence; Mercer A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN MERCER...NORTHERN LAWRENCE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES THROUGH 345 PM EDT At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Castle Northwest, or near New Castle, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Castle, Grove City, New Wilmington, Oakwood, New Castle Northwest, Pulaski, Bessemer, New Bedford, Plain Grove Township, South New Castle, Harlansburg, and Volant. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 105 and 118. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 11 and 19. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 4 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH