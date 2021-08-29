Special Weather Statement issued for Oldham by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 14:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oldham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oldham County through 245 PM CDT At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Vega. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vega and Wildorado. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0