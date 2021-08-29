Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Mason FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT MONDAY FOR EAST CENTRAL MASON COUNTY At 722 PM EDT, Water levels were rising along the Pere Marquette River in Mason County. Flooding had been observed upstream of Mason County, in Lake County around Baldwin and Green Cottage. Some flooding appears possible upstream of Scottville. Water levels should crest later tonight or early Monday Morning. No additional rain is predicted for tonight. Some locations that will experience flooding include Custer and Walhalla.