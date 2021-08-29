Cancel
Edwards County, IL

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Pope; Saline; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson Two Rounds of Heavy Rain Possible Monday Afternoon through Tuesday Night As the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through the Tennessee Valley, two rounds of heavy rain will impact the region. The first round of heavy rain will occur Monday afternoon and evening along and north of Route 13 in southern Illinois into southwest Indiana, as tropical moisture from Ida interacts with a frontal boundary. Rainfall totals of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. The second round of heavy rain will begin early Tuesday morning and come to an end Tuesday night. This rain will be from the remnants of Ida itself. Right now, the heaviest rainfall totals look to fall east of a line from Murray to Madisonville to Owensboro in western Kentucky. In this area, 1.5 to 3 inches of rain are forecast. These rounds of heavy rain may produce localized flooding. If you have interests or live near flood prone areas, pay close attention to observed and forecast precipitation, river forecasts, and any flood outlooks or warnings.

alerts.weather.gov

