'Don't tell Dad' about private issue?

Q: My children’s father has a very bad temper. Over the years my kids have asked me, “Don’t tell Dad,” for fear he would get angry. I have kept a few minor things in confidence, but now my 15-year-old daughter has debilitating cramps when she is on her period, and her doctor has prescribed birth-control pills to control the problematic symptoms she faces each month. She has asked me, “Don’t tell Dad.” She does not want to discuss her period with him, and she thinks he won’t believe the pills are to control her periods but that they're to prevent pregnancy. My daughter is not sexually active, she's embarrassed, and I don’t know how to handle this. I think her father has the right to know, but if I tell him, I will be betraying my daughter. What’s good ex-etiquette?