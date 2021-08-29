Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

'Don't tell Dad' about private issue?

By Jann Blackstone Tribune News Service
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Q: My children's father has a bad temper. Over the years my kids have asked me, "Don't tell Dad," for fear he would get angry. I have kept a few minor things in confidence, but now my 15-year-old daughter has debilitating monthly cramps and has been prescribed birth control pills. She has asked me, "Don't tell Dad." She does not want to discuss her period with him, and she thinks he won't believe what the pills are for. My daughter is not sexually active. I don't know how to handle this. I think her father has the right to know, but if I tell him I will be betraying my daughter.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Birth Control Pills#Bonusfamilies Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
RelationshipsHerald & Review

EX-ETIQUETTE: The meaning of 'Don't tell Dad'

Q: My children’s father has a very bad temper. Over the years my kids have asked me, “Don’t tell Dad,” for fear he would get angry. I have kept a few minor things in confidence, but now my 15-year-old daughter has debilitating cramps when she is on her period, and her doctor has prescribed birth-control pills to control the problematic symptoms she faces each month. She has asked me, “Don’t tell Dad.” She does not want to discuss her period with him, and she thinks he won’t believe the pills are to control her periods but that they're to prevent pregnancy. My daughter is not sexually active, she's embarrassed, and I don’t know how to handle this. I think her father has the right to know, but if I tell him, I will be betraying my daughter. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Family RelationshipsLewiston Morning Tribune

‘Don’t tell Dad’ agreements can lead to trouble

Q. My children’s father has a very bad temper. Over the years my kids have asked me, “Don’t tell Dad,” for fear he would get angry. I have kept a few minor things in confidence, but now my 15-year-old daughter has debilitating cramps when she is on her period and her doctor has prescribed birth control pills to control the problematic symptoms she faces each month. She has asked me, “Don’t tell Dad.” She does not want to discuss her period with him, and she thinks he won’t believe the pills are to control her periods, but to prevent pregnancy.
Family RelationshipsDuluth News Tribune

Ex-etiquette: Third party could ease ‘don't tell Dad’ worries

Q. My children’s father has a very bad temper. Over the years my kids have asked me, “Don’t tell Dad,” for fear he would get angry. I have kept a few minor things in confidence, but now my 15-year-old daughter has debilitating cramps when she is on her period and her doctor has prescribed birth control pills to control the problematic symptoms she faces each month. She has asked me, “Don’t tell Dad.” She does not want to discuss her period with him, and she thinks he won’t believe the pills are to control her periods, but to prevent pregnancy. My daughter is not sexually active, and embarrassed, and I don’t know how to handle this. I think her father has the right to know, but if I tell him I will be betraying my daughter. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Posted by
E.B. Johnson

The 8 Telling Signs They Don't Want to be With You Anymore

by: E.B. Johnson (Image by @lucioabbi via Twenty20) Although it can be one of the most painful things to admit, the people we love aren’t always honest with us about their feelings. Even if we care for them more than we care for ourselves, that doesn’t always mean they want to stay or that they want to build a life with us. It’s important to be honest with yourself when it feels like something isn’t right. Though your partner might say they want to be with you, there are some concrete warning signs that can reveal that they might be leading you on.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
RelationshipsPosted by
Ladders

People treated me with more respect after I added 1 word into conversations

This article was updated on August 25, 2021. We all want to be treated with respect – whether that’s at work, or in our personal lives. As someone who works with words for a living, I’ve learned that using certain words and phrases over others on paper can have an effect on not only how an article reads, but how a reader responds to the information being presented. Which is how I tricked you all into clicking on this headline.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man on His Death Bed Refuses to Repeat after Priest

An elderly couple had been married for forty years, enjoying a life of endless love and bliss. They were always there to support each other through thick and thin and had weathered countless storms together. On their fortieth wedding anniversary, they decided to celebrate their special day with a romantic...
Healthbozemanmagazine.com

What Not to Say to Someone Who Just Got A Serious Diagnosis

If someone shares their recent diagnosis with you, you are important. This is heavy, private stuff. Even if you don’t know the person well, it means they see you as a potential safe space. With that being said, this isn’t about you. Keep in mind, the purpose of this conversation...
Public HealthWWLP 22News

Unborn Twins Die from COVID-19

(KWKT) – A Texas mother was infected with COVID-19 while pregnant. She recovered, but her babies did not. Vaccination information is confidential, so we do not know whether the mother was vaccinated. Any kind of sickness can put extra strain and stress on the mother. “Fever, difficulty breathing, all of...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
AustraliaInternational Business Times

Woman Gets Pregnant Twice In One Week: How Did This Happen?

A woman in Brisbane, Australia, got pregnant twice in one week despite being told earlier that she might never be able to have children. Kimberley Tripp, a 35-year-old resident from the capital of Queensland, was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) when she was 15. At the time, her doctor told her that her condition might not allow her to have children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy