'Don't tell Dad' about private issue?
My children's father has a bad temper. Over the years my kids have asked me, "Don't tell Dad," for fear he would get angry. I have kept a few minor things in confidence, but now my 15-year-old daughter has debilitating monthly cramps and has been prescribed birth control pills. She has asked me, "Don't tell Dad." She does not want to discuss her period with him, and she thinks he won't believe what the pills are for. My daughter is not sexually active. I don't know how to handle this. I think her father has the right to know, but if I tell him I will be betraying my daughter.
