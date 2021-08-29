Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington Football Team names Ryan Fitzpatrick the starter over Taylor Heinicke

By Matt Wadleigh
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Football Team has made the decision official regarding their starting quarterback. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Washington is rolling with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in a rather unsurprising move. This was expected for some time, although Washington head coach Ron Rivera was non-committal on making the official...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
57K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Network#Wft#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Washington Football Team Makes Official Quarterback Decision

If you had any doubt that Ryan Fitzpatrick would be the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team–and you shouldn’t have–the franchise removed it today. Washington made it official today, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that Fitzpatrick will be starting Week 1. It was clear once WFT signed the 38-year-old veteran back in March that they wanted Fitzpatrick to be QB1.
NFLWTOP

Ryan Fitzpatrick is betting favorite to lead NFL in interceptions

Fitzpatrick is betting favorite to lead NFL in interceptions originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Throughout his soon-to-be 17-year NFL career, Ryan Fitzpatrick has developed a reputation as one of the sport’s biggest risk-takers. It’s a major reason why despite the fact that he’s put up big numbers in the past, his knack for turning the ball over has largely prevented him from staying with one franchise long-term.
NFLBleacher Report

Ryan Fitzpatrick Solid in WFT's Preseason Win over Bengals as Joe Burrow Sits

The Washington Football Team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13 in preseason action on Friday at FedExField. Washington scored 11 unanswered points in the second half to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 17-10 lead thanks to a Dustin Hopkins 31-yard field goal and a one-yard rush from rookie running back Jaret Patterson with 11:47 remaining in regulation.
NFLLaredo Morning Times

Five takeaways from the Washington Football Team's preseason win over the Bengals

The Washington Football Team's first-team offense was imprecise in its 17-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the second week of preseason Friday night. Washington gave its starters a longer run than in Week 1 - four series, about double - but the unit didn't seem as crisp. Kicker Dustin Hopkins bounced back, running back Antonio Gibson ran more than he had since late last season, and Washington continued experimenting at certain positions, with notable developments at cornerback, on the offensive line and at safety.
NFLfantraxhq.com

AVOID RYAN FITZPATRICK SHARES!

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This article started as a DO NOT DRAFT list for quarterbacks, but I realized I didn’t have a huge problem with the ADPs of many QBs worth drafting. I think so many analysts spend time on analyzing QB play and historical performance, that we have a pretty good handle on who’s got the best chance to outperform their draft cost. There was one QB that stood out to me as particularly overvalued. That player is Ryan Fitzpatrick. I’m not trying to be a bully, but I’ve got some takes, friends.
NFLchatsports.com

Ron Rivera Remains Mum on Naming Ryan Fitzpatrick Starting QB for Week 1

Even though it's widely assumed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback when the regular season begins, head coach Ron Rivera is apparently keeping the competition open. Speaking to reporters Saturday, Rivera explained why he hasn't named Fitzpatrick the starter:. "We don’t play for 21 days....
NFLNBC Washington

Dan Marino Loves Ryan Fitzpatrick, Wants to See Him Lead Washington to Playoffs

Marino loves Fitzpatrick, wants to see him play in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. During a two-season stint in Miami, Ryan Fitzpatrick left a good impression on Hall of Famer and Dolphins icon Dan Marino. Set to begin his 17th season, the new starting quarterback for Washington Football...
NFLYardbarker

WFT Backup QB Taylor Heinicke Mixes Flash, Fumble

Taylor Heinicke won't be named the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team entering Week 1. That said, he also isn't going down without a fight. With the second preseason game now acting as the new "dress rehearsal" for most NFL teams, WFT fans expected to see more reps from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick Friday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. For someone who played only two drives against New England last week, the 38-year-old did expand his time on the field.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has started for eight different NFL teams during his 16-season career — the most of any quarterback. In 2020, he started in seven games for the Dolphins, preparing the way for the team’s No. 5 overall 2020 NFL Draft pick Tua Tagovailoa to take over. Can Fitzpatrick elevate a Washington passing game in need of dependable quarterback play and be of value at his current ADP and fantasy football outlook?
NFLUSA Today

Dan Marino is a big fan of Ryan Fitzpatrick

Dan Marino is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. When Marino retired after the 1999 season, he was the NFL’s all-time leading passer. He held almost all of the NFL’s top individual passing records before being surpassed in recent years. The most impressive aspect of Marino’s career is...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy