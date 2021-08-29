Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Series is reset at 1-2 imo

By hoodeyo Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

2018 is when it starts as a competitive rivalry between programs again, and home team won each time since. The magic voodoo narrative was put to bed in 2019, onus is on UVA to hold serve at home. [Post edited by hoodeyo at 08/29/2021 3:07PM]

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imo#Voodoo#Uva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportssportswar.com

Meister reminds me of brewer too

He’s a gamer. Let’s hope he says healthy. I was at the Ohio star game when brewer got jacked in the second half. It was a crushing blow.
Sportssportswar.com

The NCAAT is the most fun event in sports. Its single-elimination nature

Also makes it one of the most unreliable indicators of anything concrete. Last year's team proved to have a good year over time by many measures, but our specific offensive diversity weaknesses and generally decent (instead of elite) defense meant less consistency and stability than we'd want in a single-elimination format. It's obvious we've had some bad tourney performances, even in some of our best years, and it also should be obvious that the construction of last year's offense style and the not-quite CTB defense to fall back on meant vulnerability. The loss was disappointing, but also not a shock. The dumb thing would be to act like it has anything to do with prognosticating future CTB lineup performances. Every loss carries its own reasoning.
College Sportssportswar.com

Yeah, pretty weak. Part of the softening of football.

I’m no Ohio State fan but that was the lamest QB roughing call I ever saw -- Cloverly Hokie 09/02/2021 10:13PM. Their LB speared the Minn QB with his helmet earlier, but they reversed... -- EDGEMAN 09/03/2021 03:12AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...
Sportssportswar.com

This is gold. They just need to condense it

Haven't watched yet but this looks interesting from Dwight and Michael Vick -- Hokie Golfer 09/02/2021 3:44PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Footballsportswar.com

Tom had a good pro career and Scott at least had a couple shots

Definitely had worse teams in the mid-late 50s / early 60s ** -- DurhamCav 09/02/2021 9:33PM. Tom had a good pro career and Scott at least had a couple shots ** -- 111Balz 09/02/2021 6:31PM. I thought that was the game where we threw an interception near the end of...
Soccersportswar.com

At JMU for the match

Gorgeous day for soccer. No charge to get in. Not as nice as UVA. And if handicapped it’s a long way from parking. Looking forward to the game.
College Sportssportswar.com

Just need too be careful not to follow Big East path to ruin.

However, the Big East kept having the ACC pick from it, and then the Big XII and B1G. I'm not sure the ACC, PAC12, SEC, or Big Ten see any others that they want from there. Perhaps the ACC if ND joins, but even then just one. So the Big XII could do this and it lasts for a while.
Hobbiessportswar.com

Goooooooo GOPHERS!

Hell no. I got the bucknuts in a money line parlay. They lose and I'll -- UEMcGill 09/02/2021 9:34PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
College Sportssportswar.com

38-31 UNC. BAX - 24, VT plays close but UNC talent wears them down- more

That being said, playing UNC close is not a bad thing given the talent differential. A disappointment but not bad. Getting blown out would be bad. Regardless, if we lose a close game, the dunderheads will be calling JF's head anyway. If we are lucky enough to win, another PATT contingent will be claiming that anybody who predicted VT to lose is not a VT fan. They did not have any special powers that enabled them to correctly pick VT to win. Just wishful thinking. And so it goes...
Virginia Statesportswar.com

What Would A Really Big Year Look Like For Noah Taylor At Virginia?

During each of the last two seasons, the Virginia football team could send a pair of versatile bookends on to the field at outside linebacker together. Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor lined up across the field from each other and caused a lot of headaches for opposing offenses. While half of the pair is gone – Snowden signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad in the NFL – the other half returns so the headaches will continue for offensive coordinators.
Soccersportswar.com

Yep. That's a good description of the 1st half.

We're not looking so good against El Salvador. (Now in the 27th min.) They -- Hoo in W. Africa 09/02/2021 10:37PM. Lots of really bad touches on the ball, first touch has to be better, passe -- RML Hoos 09/02/2021 10:54PM. I agree about the bad touches. I wonder if...

Comments / 0

Community Policy