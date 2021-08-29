'Yellowstone' will return in November
Q: When is "Yellowstone" returning with its new season?. A: I've been getting asked this question just about every week but now have a good answer. New episodes of the Kevin Costner series will begin with two episodes telecast on Nov. 7 on the Paramount Network (the cable service). "Yellowstone" will then provide a launching pad for two new series on Paramount Plus (the streaming service). One is "The Mayor of Kingstown," a drama with Jeremy Renner, arriving Nov. 14. The other is "1883," about the early years of "Yellowstone's" Dutton family, with Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw, arriving Dec. 19. They will get simulcasts of early episodes on Paramount Network following "Yellowstone" telecasts, to lure folks to later showings on Paramount Plus.www.startribune.com
