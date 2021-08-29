2022 Kia Sorrento Details Have Arrived And There's One Key Update

The new Acura NSX Type S is awesome. Revealed last month as a send-off for the current generation NSX, the limited-edition supercar boasts refined styling, 600 horsepower of grunt, and better handling. Since just 350 will be made, it's sure to become quite a collectors' item, and that became especially evident when the very first of these supercars sold on auction for the staggering sum of $1.1 million. But is the NSX Type S worth all the hype and all the money, or is it just a new trim level with some subtle tweaks? To answer that, Acura has provided us with an insight into the car's development in a new mini-documentary style video.