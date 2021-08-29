Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2022 Kia Sorrento Details Have Arrived And There's One Key Update

By Jay Traugott
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Kia Sorento and Sorento Hybrid have arrived and both are nearly identical to the 2021 models. Official pricing has just been announced and the lineup has expanded to include a new plug-in hybrid variant, an all-wheel drive option for the hybrid, and an expansion of the X-Line package to the EX and S trims due to high demand. There are no exterior design changes but there is one key difference: the South Korean automaker's redesigned logo, a slick new design that's replaced the somewhat bland-looking oval badge.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In Hybrid#Kia Sorento#Fuel Economy#Design#Electric Motor#South Korean#Awd#Sx Prestige#Fwd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Carsmotor1.com

Kia details the EV6's many driving and parking assistance systems

While US deliveries of the Kia EV6 are expected to start in January 2022, the all-electric crossover will arrive in Europe in September 2021. As part of the buildup for the European launch, Kia has released more details about the EV6’s advanced driving assistance systems, which the company describes as “class-leading.”
Carsvillagerpublishing.com

2021 KIA Sorento is a masterful SUV

Sometimes you just connect with a test car from the first few miles to the end of the test drive period. The 2021 KIA Sorento was a driving pleasure from the first minute and mile. The “Aruba Green” paint shimmering in the late August sunshine and the black leather trimmed interior was inviting. This deluxe Sorento X-Line all-wheel drive has a suggested manufacturer’s list price of $42,500. The vehicle is completely loaded with a long list of desirable options such as a Bose premium sound system and 20” matte finished alloy wheels.
CarsAutoExpress

New Kia Soul EV Maxx model arrives

Kia has updated the Soul EV line-up with a new model, effectively replacing the First Edition version of the brand’s compact all-electric SUV. Called the Soul EV Maxx, the new version is available to order now and will be on UK roads this Autumn, priced at £32,445 inclusive of the UK Government plug-in car grant.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai's Smallest SUV Is Coming Soon

Hyundai is on a high right now. The Korean automaker is preparing to launch the Ioniq 5 as its first-ever dedicated electric vehicle, the redesigned Tuscon is already a huge hit, and Hyundai has earned more Top Safety Pick awards from the IIHS than any other automaker in the US this year.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Luxury Lexus Land Cruiser Has Been Delayed

The global semiconductor chip shortage is seriously affecting pretty much every automaker out there right now. Whether it's a Ford, a BMW, a Cadillac, or just about any other type of car, the shortage is causing production delays and halting deliveries. Toyota is also among those affected, with its 2022 Land Cruiser among the models impacted. This SUV was only just revealed, and now the more luxurious alternative that is the Lexus LX600 has been affected too. That vehicle has yet to be launched, and Japanese publication Creative Trend reports that it may not make its 2021 debut at all.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Honda NSX Type S Has MASSIVE Price Tag In Japan

Across its lineup, the Type S moniker is returning to Acura. The TLX Type S is a genuinely capable alternative to the BMW 3 Series, while an Integra Type S appears to be on the way. But right at the top of the Acura lineup is its halo car, the hybrid NSX. To bid farewell to the second-generation NSX, Acura revealed the more powerful NSX Type S, of which only 350 examples will be manufactured. A mere 30 of these units will be dedicated to the Japanese market, where the NSX is badged as a Honda, and Japanese fans will have to cough up a massive sum to buy one.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota GR's Latest Creation Is Not What We Were Expecting

Toyota GR is the Japanese automaker's performance arm, and it's known here for excellent products like the Supra, the 86 sports coupe, and even some off-roaders like the Land Cruiser GR Sport. While those three vehicles are global products, meaning that they are sold just about anywhere, some markets demand something specific, something that caters to their specific tastes. Thus, Toyota in Thailand has now launched Hilux pickups inspired by Super GT race cars. As a result, there's now a strange-looking low truck with rear-wheel drive, as well as the beefier, off-road focused sort of offering that you'd expect from a truck.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Kia's Newest Sportage Is Fantastic Forbidden Fruit

Kia has been enjoying a wave of sales success with the all-new Kia Sportage that made its official debut back in June. With a bold new design language and more standard tech and safety gear than ever before, the Kia Sportage is setting records for the Korean automaker, and Kia plans to capitalize on that success by offering a European-specific model for the first time in the model's 28-year history. According to Kia Europe, the special model has been designed around the optimal wheelbase and dimensions for European roads, and features a "sleek yet muscular and modern exterior design with a cutting-edge premium interior."
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Genesis Teases Eight New Electric Cars

Over the last few years, automakers have been electrifying their lineups at vastly different rates. On one side of the spectrum, there's Mazda. The Japanese marque only has one EV in its lineup, the MX-30, and it'll only be sold in California when it arrives in October. The likes of Buick and Dodge have no EVs at all. But over at Kia, no less than nine new EVs were teased in January, and the new Kia EV6 will soon join the Niro EV.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Subaru Gives First Good Glimpse Of Its New EV, The Solterra

A few months ago, Subaru posted a shadowy teaser image of its first electric vehicle. Dubbed the 2023 Subaru Solterra, this new electric crossover was co-developed with the Toyota bZ4X, which was revealed earlier this year in concept form. There's still a lot we don't know about the Solterra and bZ4X, but Subaru just released a few more details along with a more revealing teaser image.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Acura Reveals How Engineers Developed The NSX Type S

The new Acura NSX Type S is awesome. Revealed last month as a send-off for the current generation NSX, the limited-edition supercar boasts refined styling, 600 horsepower of grunt, and better handling. Since just 350 will be made, it's sure to become quite a collectors' item, and that became especially evident when the very first of these supercars sold on auction for the staggering sum of $1.1 million. But is the NSX Type S worth all the hype and all the money, or is it just a new trim level with some subtle tweaks? To answer that, Acura has provided us with an insight into the car's development in a new mini-documentary style video.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Was A Secret Meeting Between Ford And Dealerships

Ford's electrification strategy has been very successful so far. There's immense interest and popularity for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and a majority of reservations for the new Maverick are for the hybrid variant. And this is only the beginning. The next-generation Explorer and Lincoln Aviator will ride on dedicated EV platforms with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The eventual replacements for the Edge and Nautilus will also adopt full electrification.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New 2021 Kia Sportage gets bespoke European version

Next-gen Kia SUV has been tuned and reshaped specifically to suit European tastes. Kia has unveiled the European edition of the new fifth-generation Sportage – and it’s the first time in 28 years that it has offered a version of the SUV specifically developed for the region. The Sportage is...
Buying CarsSaratogian

CAR SMART: Kia Carnival is one fun MPV

It will always be called a minivan in my eyes. In today’s ever-evolving world, the name conventions of some familiar types of vehicles have recently changed. For BMW, they love to use the SAV acronym, for Sport Activity Vehicle, while SUV has always been familiar, but in the world of minivans we find Kia leading the charge with MPV, standing for multipurpose vehicle.
CarsGear Patrol

Chevy Could Have One More Cool Camaro Update Coming

GM has an onslaught of new electric vehicles arriving. And the company at least intends to be EV-only by 2035 and carbon neutral by 2040. One casualty from that zero emissions movement may be the Chevy Camaro. The Camaro is certainly an American muscle car icon. But according to Automotive News, GM will end the car's production in 2024 and replace it with an electric performance sedan.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Carbon-Fiber Porsche 911 Turbo Has An Insane Asking Price

If the plethora of options offered by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization division doesn't satisfy your tastes, aftermarket tuners can customize your 911 to make it more exclusive. Recently, TechArt transformed the 911 Turbo into an 800-hp monster, and now Russia's TopCar Design has given the new 992-generation 911 an extreme carbon fiber makeover that will certainly divide opinions.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Casper SUV Revealed With Slick Styling

We've known for a while that Hyundai is cooking up a new compact SUV that will slot below the Venue (also pictured below). Rumors suggested Hyundai's smallest SUV is called the Casper, and now we can confirm this was correct. Following teasers released earlier this year, Hyundai has revealed the first images and details of the Casper, confirming the new compact SUV will go on sale later this year. And no, in case you're wondering, the cutesy name isn't inspired by Casper the Friendly Ghost - it's named after the famous casper skateboard flip trick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy