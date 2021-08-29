2022 Kia Sorrento Details Have Arrived And There's One Key Update
The 2022 Kia Sorento and Sorento Hybrid have arrived and both are nearly identical to the 2021 models. Official pricing has just been announced and the lineup has expanded to include a new plug-in hybrid variant, an all-wheel drive option for the hybrid, and an expansion of the X-Line package to the EX and S trims due to high demand. There are no exterior design changes but there is one key difference: the South Korean automaker's redesigned logo, a slick new design that's replaced the somewhat bland-looking oval badge.carbuzz.com
