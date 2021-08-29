On This Date: George Strait Releases ‘Something Special’ Album In 1985

GAB Archive/Redferns via Getty Images

Anytime George Strait is releasing music, it’s a great day in history.

And 36 years ago today, he released something special… literally, the album was called Something Special.

The fifth-career studio album of George’s, it was released in 1985, and while it’s not particularly known for featuring of a ton of hits, it does have one all-time fan favorite… “The Chair.”

“The Chair”

The album also featured a follow up single in that of “You’re Something Special To Me,” which peaked at #4 in 1986.

“You’re Something Special To Me”