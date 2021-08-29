Cancel
NFL

Minnesota Vikings’ tight end Irv Smith Jr. to have meniscus surgery

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Minnesota Vikings starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. needs knee surgery and will miss the start of the season, NFL Network reported Sunday.

The report said there is no timetable on a return date for Smith, who has a meniscus injury.

Smith, 23, caught both of his targets for 39 yards in Minnesota’s 28-25 preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

NFL injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas and Dak Prescott for Week 1

He caught 30 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games (seven starts) last season.

He has 66 receptions for 676 yards and seven scores in 29 games (14 starts) since the Vikings selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Minnesota opens the regular season on Sept. 12 against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

Minnesota Vikings schedule and 2021 season predictions

–Field Level Media

