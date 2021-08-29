Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Former IOC president Jacques Rogge dies at 79

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p262E_0bgZ31mh00

Former International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge has died at age 79, the IOC announced Sunday.

Rogge led the organization from 2001-13, a term that spanned three Summer Games (Athens, Beijing and London) and three Winter Games (Salt Lake City, Turin and Vancouver).

An orthopedic surgeon and an accomplished athlete from Belgium, Rogge competed in sailing in three Olympics (1968, 1972 and 1976).

“First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being with athletes — and he transmitted this passion to everyone who knew him. His joy in sport was infectious,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a news release.

Bach said Rogge would be especially remembered for championing youth sports and clean sports. “(He) fought tirelessly against the evils of doping,” Bach said.

Following his term as president, Rogge served as an honorary president for the IOC and as a Special Envoy for Youth, Refugees and Sport to the United Nations.

Rogge is survived by his wife, Anne, their two children and two grandchildren.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacques Rogge
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Olympics#Ioc#The United Nations#Team Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsRaleigh News & Observer

Malaysian shot putter disqualified after winning gold medal

Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class. But after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International...
Sports12news.com

Team USA discus thrower takes home gold at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, Japan — Another Team USA Paralympian is bringing home a gold medal: this time, in the dicsus throw. Jeremy Campbell, 34, secured the gold medal after throwing the discus 60.22 meters. The throw was only his first attempt, but it was enough to secure him first place as none of the other throwers even came close.
Sports1470 WMBD

Olympics – Former IOC president Rogge dies at 79

(Reuters) – Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the IOC said on Sunday. Rogge served as the IOC’s eighth president from 2001 to 2013 and went on to become the organization’s honorary president. “First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being...
Lake Placid, NYlakeplacidnews.com

USA Luge: World Cup move is ‘devastating’

Luge’s governing body took upcoming World Cup races away from the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, Aug. 31, citing ongoing difficulties in getting foreign athletes into and out of the North American countries during the pandemic. The planned World Cup stops in Whistler, British Columbia, and Lake Placid will now...
SportsJanesville Gazette

Oksana Masters picks up 2nd gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO (AP) — Oksana Masters won her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, bringing her career total to four gold and 10 medals overall in both summer and winter events. The American won the women's hand-cycle road race to go with a victory on Tuesday in the...
SportsNBC Sports

2021 Paralympics: Women have won 65% of Team USA’s medals in Tokyo

For the first time in history, the 2021 U.S. Paralympic team includes more women (121) than men (113). This is especially notable given that the Paralympics are far less gender balanced than the Olympics. In Tokyo, women account for about 42 percent of all Paralympians, though this is a still an increase from previous Games.
SportsThe Hockey Writers

Top 3 Moments of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Although the lead up to the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Hockey Championship was challenging and felt like a long time coming, the 11 days of the tournament flew by. The games are over, and the medals have been handed out, but it was a historic tournament on a number of fronts. Canada won their first gold since 2012, the all-time tournament scoring record was broken by Hilary Knight, and though Finland wasn’t able to return to the final to try and win the elusive gold, they won their all-time record 13th bronze medal at the championship. We also saw the debuts of Hungary and Denmark in the top tier and watched Hungary record their first win with a 5-1 victory over the Danes. Japan also had their best tournament ever (finishing sixth), and earned a spot in a quarterfinal matchup against the United States.
Sportspensionplanpuppets.com

Wednesday’s FTB: The Gold Medal Goes to Canada

Yesterday the Women’s World Championships finished with Finland taking the bronze in the early game in a convincing, but not dominating win over Switzerland. The Swiss surprised this year with their ability to push hard with their best player sidelined, and it feels like a matter of time before they are a threat to win in the bronze medal game or even a semifinal.
TennisInternational Business Times

Medal Rush As Tokyo Paralympics Enters Home Straight

Paralympians battled for the last medals in swimming and cycling on Friday, while Turkey's women defended their goalball title as the Tokyo Games headed into their final days. A whopping 55 gold medals were up for grabs on day 10 of the competition, including the men's and women's finals in goalball -- one of the few Paralympic sports without an Olympic equivalent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy