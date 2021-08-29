Cancel
Report: Vikings, Smith agree to 4-year, $64M extension

By Caio Miari
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings and safety Harrison Smith have agreed to a four-year, $64-million extension, reports NFL reporter Mike Golic Jr. The pact makes the 32-year-old defensive back the second-highest-paid safety in the NFL behind Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams.

