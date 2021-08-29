Report: Vikings, Smith agree to 4-year, $64M extension

Steps back in the pocket, looks left, looks right, Justin Jefferson wide open across the field, Cam Newton steps up and…it’s about five yards short of his feet. Weeoow, weeow, weeow, watch out Minnesota Vikings fans, that’s the sound of 2021 pulling you over. Slow Down. Newton, who was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday has quickly become the subject of Vikings Twitter and message boards. Despite our desperate need for a backup, he makes absolutely no sense for this football team. Remember the pure excitement we had in 2010 when we couldn’t be happier for anything at the quarterback position not named Christian Ponder. Well, Cam Newton might as well be post-Eagles Donovan McNabb, but instead of the Campbell’s Soup belly, he’s sporting an array of top hats.